Release of new open source quantum software library accelerates research towards unlocking 10-100x reductions in qubit requirements and clearing a key hurdle for potential quantum use cases

A team of researchers at Infleqtion, working with JPMorgan Chase, today announced the release of a new open-source research software library designed to dramatically accelerate research progress towards improving the efficiency of potential quantum applications. The announcement, along with other strategic insights, will be discussed in more detail during Infleqtion CEO Matthew Kinsella's featured appearances during the Economist Impact Commercialising Quantum Global 2025 event, taking place May 13-14 in London.

The library, available here, introduces advanced error-correction techniques that enable 10-100x reductions in the number of physical qubits required to run quantum programs. This step-change improvement addresses one of the biggest barriers in quantum computing today: the sheer scale of hardware typically needed to achieve practical fault tolerance.

"Efficient error correction is one of the key enablers for commercially relevant quantum computing," said Pranav Gokhale, General Manager of Computing, Infleqtion. "Through our work with JPMorgan, we're showing how software and hardware innovation, especially the flexibility of our Sqale quantum processor, can work together to move the financial industry toward commercial use of quantum computing faster."

Unlocking Efficiency Through Hardware-Aware Software

Historically, building a fault-tolerant quantum computer has required massive overhead: it's been estimated that a single logical, error-corrected qubit might need up to 1,500 physical qubits to function reliably. By contrast, the new library reduces that requirement to between 15 and 150, depending on the implementation, dramatically shrinking the hardware footprint needed for real-world applications.

The tools implemented in the qLDPC library are particularly suitable to Infleqtion's neutral atom-based quantum computing hardware, which allows highly customizable qubit layouts. This hardware flexibility makes it possible to implement more efficient error-correcting codes.

Open Access for Maximum Impact

To encourage collaboration and ongoing innovation, qLDPC is available as an open-source library, allowing developers, researchers, and hardware partners to engage directly with the codebase. The project is intended as a shared foundation for quantum developers to explore new methods for improving error correction and optimizing quantum workloads across a variety of platforms.

This announcement also marks another milestone in Infleqtion's growing quantum footprint in the UK, where it continues to lead joint R&D initiatives at the National Quantum Computing Centre (NQCC) and other academic and industrial collaborations.

To access the library and learn more, visit http://github.com/qLDPCOrg/qldpc.

Infleqtion at Economist Impact's Commercialising Quantum Global 2025

Infleqtion's Matthew Kinsella and Pranav Gokhale are leading several discussions during Europe's largest quantum event, Commercialising Quantum Global, which kicks off today in London. Sessions include:

May 13: "Closing the classical gap: when and how will quantum overtake" fireside chat, featuring Mathew Kinsella

May 14: "Quantum in action: real applications, real advantages" interactive roundtable, featuring Mathew Kinsella and Pranav Gokhale

More information can be found at the Commercialising Quantum Global 2025 website.

About Infleqtion

Infleqtion is a world-leading quantum technology company pioneering transformative solutions that enhance precision and performance across multiple essential industries. With more than 18 years of experience commercializing quantum technology with neutral atoms, Infleqtion specializes in atomic clocks, quantum software, quantum RF, and neutral-atom quantum computing. We deliver state-of-the-art solutions for positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT), compute, precision timekeeping, and optimization. Our unparalleled expertise makes us the preferred partner for global customers seeking advanced quantum solutions for defense, enterprise, and compute applications. For more information, please visit us at www.infleqtion.com.

