UsableNet: EAA 2025: European Accessibility Act Compliance Deadline Quickly Approaching

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / With the European Accessibility Act (EAA) 2025 deadline set for June 28th, European businesses face a fast-approaching mandate to ensure their digital experiences are accessible to people with disabilities.

The European Accessibility Act marks a step toward digital equality in the EU, requiring websites, mobile apps, and other digital products to meet accessibility standards. UsableNet, a global leader in digital accessibility, urges businesses to act now-prioritizing compliance and inclusive online experiences.

Who Is Impacted by the European Accessibility Act 2025?

The European Accessibility Act 2025 applies to businesses in the EU or those offering goods and services to EU consumers, including e-commerce, banking, telecommunications, transport, media streaming, and manufacturers of self-service devices like ATMs.

The act aims to improve access for the approximately 87 million EU residents with disabilities by setting clear digital accessibility standards. This ensures individuals with disabilities can independently access essential goods, services, and content-crucial in today's digital-driven society.

Overview of European Accessibility Act Compliance Requirements

The Directive mandates that affected businesses align with harmonized accessibility requirements across all EU member states. For digital content, this means conformance with EN 301 549, the official EU accessibility standard, which is based on the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1 Level AA.

Websites and mobile applications

E-commerce platforms and online marketplaces

Banking services and payment terminals

Telecommunications services, including apps and customer portals

Transport booking services and ticketing machines

E-books and related digital content

The directive also highlights the importance of ongoing monitoring, user testing-including with people with disabilities-and regular updates to keep pace with evolving technologies.

The Importance of Meeting the European Accessibility Act Deadline

Failure to comply may result in enforcement actions by EU member states, along with the reputational risks that come with excluding a significant portion of the population from accessing digital services. Inaccessible websites, apps, and digital products limit engagement, reduce customer satisfaction, and can lead to lost sales-particularly in sectors where ease of use and independence are key to the customer experience.

"The European Accessibility Act 2025 is a crucial step toward building a digital world where everyone has equal access," said Michele Lucchini, Vice President of Product Management at UsableNet. "At UsableNet, we believe accessibility is about creating experiences that are inclusive, user-friendly, and designed for real people. As the deadline approaches, our team is here to help businesses navigate compliance with confidence-providing the tools, expertise, and human-centered insights needed to achieve meaningful and sustainable accessibility that benefits companies and their customers."

How UsableNet Supports European Accessibility Act Compliance

UsableNet Assistive is a fully managed service that helps you meet EAA requirements with minimal lift from your team. Our experts handle remediation and ongoing monitoring to keep your digital experiences aligned with WCAG and EN 301 549, reducing compliance risks and supporting seamless access for EU customers. From audits and remediation to testing with real users with disabilities, UsableNet delivers solutions that help teams reach and maintain accessibility standards.

UsableNet offers a range of educational tools and support materials to help businesses prepare Visit the European Accessibility Act Resource Hub to learn more.

About UsableNet

UsableNet is a global leader in digital accessibility, celebrating 25 years of experience. We help organizations create inclusive websites, mobile apps, and digital products through auditing, user testing with people with disabilities, and expert-led remediation. Our managed service, UsableNet Assistive, provides ongoing support to help businesses maintain WCAG conformance and comply with digital accessibility laws like the ADA and the European Accessibility Act (EAA).

