Market Logic Software, GmbH: Market Logic Software and Alchemy-RX Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Transformation of Insights to Growth

BERLIN, DE / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / Market Logic Software, the market-leading SaaS provider of insight management solutions, announces a strategic partnership with Alchemy-Rx, a growth consultancy. Together, the two firms will help brands unlock the full value of insights - transforming research and data into topline growth.

This partnership brings together complementary capabilities: Market Logic's AI-powered technology platform DeepSights - which centralizes and synthesizes research across knowledge sources - and Alchemy-Rx's proven methods to turning those insights into high-impact ideas. While Market Logic enables organizations to uncover trusted insights faster and more effectively, Alchemy-Rx helps brands act on those insights to fuel incremental revenue.

"DeepSights is best-in-class-when it comes to insight management," said Richard Davies, Co-Founder of Alchemy-Rx. "This partnership combines our strengths. Making sense of multiple data sources to discover an insight is the critical first step in the battle to seize growth opportunities. Knowing how to act on those insights is what secures success and drives impact."

"As we join forces with Alchemy-Rx, we're excited to help customers realise the full value of their knowledge and intelligence," said Olaf Lenzmann, Chief Product and Innovation Officer. "By pairing DeepSights AI capabilities with Alchemy-Rx's expertise, we can help market leading enterprises power their innovation and brand growth strategies with trusted insights."

Market Logic and Alchemy-Rx will also collaborate on future thought leadership, including content and best practices on insight-led innovation and brand growth.

For more information about the partnership, please contact:

Daniela Zuin

CMO

Market Logic Software

Daniela.zuin@marketlogicsoftware.com

Tel: +44 7799 113040

Richard Davies

Co-Founder

Alchemy-Rx

Richard@alchemy-rx.com

Tel: +44 7768 272503

About Market Logic Software:

Market Logic is a market leading SaaS provider of insights management solutions. Our AI-enabled insights management platform, powered by our special purpose AI for Insights technology DeepSights, allows insights teams to equip business decisions makers with trusted insights at scale and speed. Since 2006, we've helped hundreds of consumer-focused brands across the globe to transform into insights-driven businesses. Market leaders such as Unilever, Vodafone, Bayer, and Tesco are driving innovation and making smarter market moves with the support of Market Logic.

Find out more at https://marketlogicsoftware.com/

About Alchemy-Rx

Alchemy-Rx is a growth consultancy designed with one purpose: to help brands grow. We help ambitious brands uncover new opportunities and unlock practical, high-impact strategies. With deep expertise across strategy, marketing, innovation, and analytics, our team brings decades of operating experience to deliver actionable solutions that drive real results. From startups to Fortune 200 companies, clients choose Alchemy-Rx for fast, practical, and effective work tailored to their most pressing growth challenges.

Find out more at https://www.alchemy-rx.com/

SOURCE: Market Logic Software, GmbH

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/market-logic-software-and-alchemy-rx-announce-strategic-partnersh-1026418