To address the variability of renewable energy for a stable supply, 22 distinct types of flexibility options are found in 100% renewable energy systems research articles, categorized into power-to-X, energy storage, demand response, transmission and distribution grids, and curtailment. New research by LUT University, Finland, presents the role of flexibility options in highly renewable energy systems research. A database of 1067 scientific articles was used for the analyses. The publication is entitled "Role and trends of flexibility options in 100% renewable energy system analyses towards the ...

