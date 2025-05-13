New doesn't always mean better: Passivated emitter and rear contact solar cells have earned their place through real-world reliability and cost-effective manufacturability. Tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cells are getting much attention these days. With their higher nameplate efficiencies and strong backing from major manufacturers, they're being hailed by some as the next big leap in solar technology. Many companies are retooling factories to produce TOPCon-based modules, positioning the cell type as the future of solar. But when it comes to choosing the right cell technology ...

