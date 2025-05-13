Leading international book retailer partners with Ranpak to boost efficiency and reduce environmental impact across its more than 500 stores and ecommerce operations.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. ("Ranpak") (NYSE: PACK), a global leader in sustainable packaging automation technology and solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Thalia, the largest book retail chain in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland). The partnership marks a significant advancement in Thalia's fulfillment capabilities and commitment to sustainability.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250512944204/en/

The Cut'it! EVO automated height-reduction machine minimizes package void to save on shipping costs.

As part of the first stage of this collaboration, Thalia will install at its fulfillment and production facility, that will be opened in 2026, a total of 12 Ranpak automated packaging systems, including 3 Cut'It! EVO, 3 Form'It! packers, and 6 Flap'it! systems.

Flap'it! - an automated right-sizing solution developed to streamline the packing process and protection for small, flat items.

- an automated right-sizing solution developed to streamline the packing process and protection for small, flat items. Form'it! an automated box-forming system designed to improve the first step in the packaging process by automatically erecting corrugated boxes.

an automated box-forming system designed to improve the first step in the packaging process by automatically erecting corrugated boxes. Cut'it! EVO an advanced automated right-sizing system that optimizes the height of shipping boxes after items have been picked and packed to minimize void and automatically closes and seals them all with zero waste.

Ranpak's automation portfolio integrates seamlessly into modern fulfillment environments, allowing Thalia to optimize its packaging process across both its robust ecommerce platform and network of more than 500 brick-and-mortar stores, significantly enhancing throughput, package protection, and environmental performance.

"At Ranpak, we are committed to helping companies transition to smarter, more sustainable packaging processes," said Omar Asali, Chairman and CEO of Ranpak. "Our partnership with Thalia represents a shared vision for automation that not only delivers operational excellence but also reduces environmental impact. We are proud to support Thalia's fulfillment network with our innovative, paper-based automation solutions."

This installation represents Phase One of a broader initiative, with additional Ranpak systems under consideration as Thalia scales its operations to meet increasing customer demand across its digital and retail channels.

"Partnering with Ranpak for our new omni-channel-hub, which will be an outstanding fulfillment and production facility, marks a key milestone in our mission to make book distribution smarter, greener, and more efficient," said Marco Rebohm, Managing Director Supply Chain and Logistics at Thalia. "These new systems will enhance our fulfillment capabilities, support our sustainability goals, and position us for scalable growth. This is just the beginning of a powerful transformation and exciting partnership ahead."

The integration of Ranpak's solutions will be implemented by Element Logic, known for optimizing warehouse operations using AutoStore and other smart technologies.

About Ranpak

Founded in 1972, Ranpak's mission is to deliver sustainable packaging solutions that improve supply chain performance and reduce environmental impact. With a global footprint and a reputation for innovation, Ranpak helps businesses transition away from plastic packaging through its extensive line of paper-based products and advanced automation systems. For more information, visit www.ranpak.com.

About Thalia

Thalia is the market-leading omni-channel-book retailer in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, with a turnover of 1,9 bn. Euros in FY 2023/24 and approx. 6,800 employees. More than 500 bookshops make up the Thalia store network, combined with a strong presence in eCommerce to create a unique customer experience. Thalia stands for literacy, culture, and sustainable development across the DACH region. For more information, visit unternehmen.thalia.de.

About Element Logic

Element Logic is a technology company specializing in optimizing warehouse operations through intelligent automation systems such as AutoStore. With deep expertise in logistics processes and software integration, Element Logic ensures future-ready solutions that drive efficiency and scalability for customers across Europe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250512944204/en/

Contacts:

EMEA Media Inquiries:

Vivianne Bongers

Bongers.vivianne@ranpak.com