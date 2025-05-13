Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.05.2025
13.05.2025 08:06 Uhr
Antaisolar Showcases Full-Scenario PV Mounting Solutions at Intersolar Europe 2025, Secures 120MW Distribution Contract

Finanznachrichten News

MUNICH, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- May 7-9, Antaisolar participated in Intersolar Europe 2025, presenting its distinctive brand identity and comprehensive photovoltaic (PV) mounting solutions tailored for the European market. The showcase included smart tracking systems, distributed rooftop solutions, carports, and ground-mounted structures.

As a key global PV market, Europe is projected to see demand reach a hundred-gigawatt scale in 2025. Different regions exhibit diverse requirements shaped by geography, industrial structures, and energy policies-ranging from large-scale ground-mounted power plants to commercial/industrial rooftops, and emerging applications in innovative scenarios. Antaisolar has keenly identified these nuances, developing specialized solutions such as the TAI-Space multi-rotation single-axis 1P independent tracking system for utility-scale projects, the MetaRoof series for rooftop installations, four-pillar PV carports, and integrated fence/balcony systems. Antaisolar highlighted its next-generation solar roof designing platform - SolarAid, dedicated to simplifying the design and quoting process of rooftop PV projects for both end-users and distributors.

The company's ability to deliver market-specific solutions stems from its robust localized support framework. Anchored by its R&D center in Spain and subsidiary in the Netherlands, Antaisolar provides localized design services, rapid delivery, and comprehensive operation/maintenance support-ensuring products align seamlessly with regional regulatory requirements, climatic conditions, and market expectations across Europe.

During Intersolar Europe 2025, Antaisolar further strengthened its European footprint by signing a 120MW distribution agreement with French distributor Sunliberty, underscoring Antaisolar's growing influence in the region. With Europe's energy transition accelerating, the PV market's potential is set to expand further. Antaisolar is poised to leverage its all scenario mounting solutions and SolarAid intelligent system to offer European customers more efficient, reliable, and cost-effective choices, driving the continent's shift toward sustainable energy.

About Antaisolar:

Antaisolar, expert in digital intelligent PV mounting system solutions, is a pioneer in renewable energy solutions specializing in structure and automation control. It ranks among the top 500 global new energy companies and is one of the top ten tracking system brands worldwide.As of 2024, the company's cumulative global shipment has reached 41.7GW, with leading positions in markets such as Japan, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

Learn More: antaisolar.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/antaisolar-showcases-full-scenario-pv-mounting-solutions-at-intersolar-europe-2025-secures-120mw-distribution-contract-302453419.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
