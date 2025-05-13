Marechale Capital Plc - Issue of Options to PDMR

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 13

13 May 2025

Marechale Capital plc

("Marechale" or the "Company")

Issue of Options to PDMR

Marechale Capital plc (AIM: MAC) an established City of London based corporate finance house with a long-term track record and a strong reputation for advising and financing high growth hospitality, consumer, clean energy, mineral extraction and technology companies, announces that it has agreed to pay director fees owed to Chris Kenning, Non-executive Director of the Company, via the issue of 250,000 options over Ordinary Shares in the Company ("Options"), with an exercise price of 1.3 pence ("Exercise Price"), being the closing mid-market price of the Company's Ordinary Shares on 25 April 2025.

The Options are subject to the Company's standard rules, with a vesting period of 3 years.

No. of Options Granted Resultant Number of Options Held Options as a % of Issued Share Capital Chris Kenning 250,000 250,000 0.24%

Chris Kenning has an interest in 10,480,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company, representing approximately 9.89% of the Company's issued share capital

Following this announcement there are in issue a total of 18,129,505 options over Ordinary Shares, representing 17.11% of the current issued share capital of the Company.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The Directors of the Company take responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Marechale Capital plc Mark Warde-Norbury / Patrick Booth-Clibborn Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 5582 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nomad and Broker) Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880

About Marechale Capital

Marechale is an established City of London based corporate finance house, with a long-term track record and a strong reputation in advising & financing high growth consumer brands, leisure, clean energy, and technology companies. The Company uses its balance sheet to co-invest in its client companies, along with warrants and founder equity, in order to create shareholder value.

Forward looking statement disclaimer

Certain statements made in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections about its industry; its beliefs; and assumptions. Words such as 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements.

The Company cautions shareholders and prospective shareholder holders not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the view of the Company only as of the date of this announcement. The forward-looking statements made in this announcement relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. The Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or unanticipated events occurring after the date of this announcement except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.