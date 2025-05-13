S&P Dow Jones Indices: Coinbase Global Set to Join S&P 500

NEW YORK, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinbase Global Inc. (NASD: COIN) will replace Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) in the S&P 500 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, May 19. S&P 500 constituent Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) is acquiring Discover Financial Services in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector May 19, 2025 S&P 500 Addition Coinbase Global COIN Financials May 19, 2025 S&P 500 Deletion Discover Financial Services DFS Financials

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices

[email protected]

Media Inquiries

[email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices