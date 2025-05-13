Syensqo SA: Syensqo announces revised segment reporting

Syensqo announces revised segment reporting

Consumer & Resources segment renamed Performance & Care, focused on Novecare & Technology Solutions

New "Other Solutions" segment comprised of Aroma Performance and Oil & Gas



Brussels, Belgium - May 13, 2025 - 8:30 CEST

Syensqo SA ("Syensqo" or the "Company") today announced that it has changed its segment reporting structure to align with its previously announced intention to divest its Oil & Gas and Aroma Performance business units.

Effective from the first quarter of 2025, the Company will disclose net sales, underlying EBITDA, working capital and capital expenditure for its four reportable segments; Materials, Performance & Care, Other Solutions and Corporate & Business Services:

Materials will continue to consist of the Specialty Polymers and Composite Materials global business units (GBUs). The Materials segment offers a unique portfolio of high-performance polymers and composite technologies used primarily in sustainable mobility applications. Its solutions enable weight reduction and enhance performance while improving CO 2 and energy efficiency. Major markets served include next-generation mobility in automotive and aerospace, healthcare and electronics.

will continue to consist of the and global business units (GBUs). The Materials segment offers a unique portfolio of high-performance polymers and composite technologies used primarily in sustainable mobility applications. Its solutions enable weight reduction and enhance performance while improving CO and energy efficiency. Major markets served include next-generation mobility in automotive and aerospace, healthcare and electronics. Performance & Care , the new name for Consumer & Resources, will now comprise the Novecare and Technology Solutions GBUs. This new name denotes the segment's customer value proposition (i.e., enhanced performance, improved efficiency, and optimized resource utilization in applications), while "care" reflects the segment's focus on sustainability, with an emphasis on natural, renewable, and biodegradable solutions. Novecare's portfolio of surface chemistry solutions and deep formulation & application expertise, is dedicated to innovations for natural and sustainable solutions spanning the home and beauty care, coatings and agricultural end markets. Technology Solutions is a global leader in specialty mining reagents and technical services to maximize performance in metal extraction and mineral processing.

Other Solutions combine the specialty formulations of the Aroma Performance and Oil & Gas GBUs. Aroma Performance is the world's largest integrated producer of synthetic and natural vanillin and a global leader in the Hydroquinone market. Oil & Gas delivers a comprehensive range of products and solutions tailored for the upstream oilfield sector, focusing on enhancing operational efficiency and performance.

combine the specialty formulations of the Aroma Performance and Oil & Gas GBUs. Aroma Performance is the world's largest integrated producer of synthetic and natural vanillin and a global leader in the Hydroquinone market. Oil & Gas delivers a comprehensive range of products and solutions tailored for the upstream oilfield sector, focusing on enhancing operational efficiency and performance. Corporate & Business Services will continue to include corporate and other business services, such as research & innovation, cogeneration units dedicated to the Syensqo activities, new business development (NBD) and the Peroxides activities in the Zhenjiang entity.

The Company has recast previously reported quarterly and full year segment financial information for fiscal year 2024 to reflect the new reportable segments. The segment changes have no impact on previously reported consolidated financial statements.

To illustrate the changes, the Company has included the unaudited segment financial information in the supplemental information below.

The Company will report under the four segments, as illustrated in Table 1 of the supplemental information below, with its results for the first quarter of 2025, which will be announced on May 15, 2025.

