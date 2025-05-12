Plug Power, Inc.: Plug Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions, today announced its financial results and operational milestones for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. The Company delivered improvements in cash flow and continued execution across its electrolyzer, hydrogen generation, and fuel cell businesses, while advancing its leadership in global decarbonization and U.S. energy security.

First-Quarter Results

Revenue : Plug reported revenue of $133.7 million for Q1 2025 versus $120.3 million in Q1 2024. Sales in Q1 2025 represent growing electrolyzer deliveries, continued demand in material handling, and ongoing deployments in our cryogenic platform.



: Plug reported revenue of $133.7 million for Q1 2025 versus $120.3 million in Q1 2024. Sales in Q1 2025 represent growing electrolyzer deliveries, continued demand in material handling, and ongoing deployments in our cryogenic platform. Gross Margin : The Company reported gross margin loss of -55% in Q1 2025 versus a gross margin loss of -132% in Q1 2024. The improvement year over year reflects ongoing optimization of internal supply chains, continued cost reductions, price increases, and progress in leveraging the Company's hydrogen platform.



: The Company reported gross margin loss of -55% in Q1 2025 versus a gross margin loss of -132% in Q1 2024. The improvement year over year reflects ongoing optimization of internal supply chains, continued cost reductions, price increases, and progress in leveraging the Company's hydrogen platform. Cash Flow : Net cash used in operating activities plus net cash used in investing activities declined to $152.1 million in Q1 2025 versus $288.3 million in Q1 2024. Plug ended the quarter with $295.8 million in unrestricted cash. The launch of Project Quantum Leap in Q1 2025-targeting over $200 million in annualized savings-combined with anticipated sales growth, strategic pricing actions, disciplined inventory and capex management, and increasing leverage of Plug's hydrogen production platform, positions the Company for continued improvement in cash utilization in the near term as these initiatives take full effect across operations.



: Net cash used in operating activities plus net cash used in investing activities declined to $152.1 million in Q1 2025 versus $288.3 million in Q1 2024. Plug ended the quarter with $295.8 million in unrestricted cash. The launch of Project Quantum Leap in Q1 2025-targeting over $200 million in annualized savings-combined with anticipated sales growth, strategic pricing actions, disciplined inventory and capex management, and increasing leverage of Plug's hydrogen production platform, positions the Company for continued improvement in cash utilization in the near term as these initiatives take full effect across operations. Liquidity Enhancements: In May of 2025, the Company closed the first tranche of a $525 million secured credit facility with Yorkville Advisors, drawing $210 million in aggregate principal. This financing was established commensurate with retiring $82.5 million of principal for the existing convertible debenture with Yorkville Advisors, which had approximately 55 million associated underlying shares given the conversion price and therefore this refinancing has reduced potential dilution risk. As Plug has commented previously, we anticipate no additional dilutive equity offerings this fiscal year.

In 2025, we are focused on three core areas: material handling, electrolyzers, and hydrogen supply. These are the businesses where Plug holds competitive advantages-and where we believe we can deliver the most meaningful impact for our customers and investors.

Hydrogen Generation Network Milestones

A key achievement in Q1 2025 was the commissioning of Plug's 15-ton-per-day (TPD) hydrogen liquefaction plant in St. Gabriel, Louisiana, through its joint venture with Olin Corporation. This facility:

Increases Plug's U.S. hydrogen production capacity to ~40 TPD;

Strengthens the Company's ability to deliver clean, domestic hydrogen to customers such as Amazon and Walmart;

Additionally, Plug completed the transfer of approximately $30 million in energy storage Investment Tax Credits (ITCs) related to its Georgia hydrogen plant and is pursuing similar non-dilutive transactions for its Louisiana and other hydrogen equipment deployments.

Global Electrolyzer Growth and Energy Transition Impact

Plug's GenEco electrolyzer business continues to scale rapidly, with revenue increasing 575% year over year. Other recent notable milestones include:

A signed 3 GW supply agreement with Allied Green Ammonia for a landmark green hydrogen-to-ammonia project in Australia;

Surpassing 8 GW in global Basic Engineering and Design Package (BEDP) contracts;

System deliveries to customer sites across North America, Europe, and Asia, accelerating decarbonization efforts globally.



Adoption of Fuel Cell Solutions

Plug deployed over 848 fuel cell units in Q1 2025 primarily supporting its material handling segment. Key highlights include:

A new partnership with STEF, a European leader in temperature-controlled logistics, supporting Plug's expansion in Europe;

A $10 million Q4 2024 order structured under an ITC safe harbor investment strategy, unlocking over $200 million in future equipment opportunities, where deployments have commenced in Q1 2025;

Continued expansion of hydrogen infrastructure and fuel cell deployments with global logistics and automotive customers.



Additionally, Plug delivered cryogenic storage and refueling systems to transit agencies and fleet operators, reinforcing its presence in the hydrogen mobility sector.

2025 Outlook

Plug expects second-quarter 2025 revenue to range between $140 million and $180 million, with additional improvement from Q1 2025 in gross margin and working capital performance anticipated throughout the year. Building on the progress made in Q1 2025, the Company remains focused on leveraging its recently completed infrastructure-including the Louisiana hydrogen plant-to enhance margin performance and reduce third-party fuel costs.

Plug also plans to drive continued global adoption of its GenEco electrolyzer platform, which remains a key growth engine, while advancing financing initiatives such as investment tax credit transfers and project equity alignment to support long-term capital efficiency. Collectively, these efforts reflect Plug's ongoing commitment to disciplined execution, profitable growth, and leadership in the global hydrogen economy.

"With new capacity online in Louisiana, accelerating adoption of our GenEco electrolyzers, and improved cash flow discipline, Plug is executing with focus and urgency," said Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug. "We're delivering real progress toward profitability and scaling our hydrogen ecosystem to meet growing global demand for clean energy."

About Plug Power

Plug is building the global hydrogen economy with a fully integrated ecosystem spanning production, storage, delivery, and power generation. A first mover in the industry, Plug provides electrolyzers, liquid hydrogen, fuel cell systems, storage tanks, and fueling infrastructure to industries such as material handling, industrial applications, and energy producers-advancing energy independence and decarbonization at scale.

With electrolyzers deployed across five continents, Plug leads in hydrogen production, delivering large-scale projects that redefine industrial power. The company has deployed over 70,000 fuel cell systems and 250 fueling stations and is the largest user of liquid hydrogen. Plug is rapidly expanding its generation network to ensure reliable, domestically produced supply, with hydrogen plants currently operational in Georgia, Tennessee, and Louisiana, that have collectively 40 tons per day of capacity.

With employees and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across the globe, Plug powers global leaders like Walmart, Amazon, Home Depot, BMW, and BP.

Safe Harbor

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve significant risks and uncertainties about Plug, including but not limited to statements about Project Quantum Leap and the anticipated benefits from the implementation of such initiative, including the anticipated reductions in annual expenses; Plug's expectations regarding its financial profile and market outlook, including its estimated revenue for the second quarter of 2025; Plug's ability to deliver on its business and strategic objectives, including its expectations regarding its sales growth, gross margin, cash utilization and working capital performance; Plug's expectations regarding its hydrogen production network and its ability to leverage its platform and reduce third-party fuel costs; and Plug's plans to advance financing initiatives which it believes will support long-term capital efficiency. You are cautioned that such statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results as such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual performance or results may differ materially from those expressed in these statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the following: the anticipated benefits and actual savings and costs resulting from the implementation of cost-reduction measures, including workforce reductions and limits on discretionary spending, inventory and capital expenditures; the risk that Plug's ability to achieve its business objectives and to continue to meet its obligations is dependent upon its ability to maintain a certain level of liquidity, which will depend in part on its ability to manage its cash flows; the risk that the funding of the Department of Energy loan may be delayed or cancelled; the risk that Plug may continue to incur losses and might never achieve or maintain profitability; the risk that Plug may not be successful in its financing initiatives and not have sufficient capital to continue its operations; the risk that Plug may not be able to expand its business or manage its future growth effectively; the risk that global economic uncertainty, including inflationary pressures, fluctuating interest rates, currency fluctuations, increase in tariffs, and supply chain disruptions, may adversely affect Plug's operating results; the risk that Plug may not be able to obtain from its hydrogen suppliers a sufficient supply of hydrogen at competitive prices or the risk that Plug may not be able to produce hydrogen internally at competitive prices; the risk that delays in or not completing its product and project development goals may adversely affect its revenue and profitability; the risk that its estimated future revenue may not be indicative of actual future revenue or profitability; the risk of elimination, nonrenewal, reduction of, or changes in qualifying criteria for government subsidies and economic incentives for alternative energy products, including the Inflation Reduction Act and its qualification to utilize the ITC; the risk that volatility in commodity prices and product shortages may adversely affect Plug's gross margins and financial results; and the risk that Plug may not be able to manufacture and market products on a profitable and large-scale commercial basis. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Plug in general, see Plug's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" section of Plug's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 as well as any subsequent filings. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Plug disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Plug Power Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2025

2024

Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 295,844 $ 205,693 Restricted cash 196,059 198,008 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $37,753 as of March 31, 2025 and $37,712 as of December 31, 2024 144,953 157,244 Inventory, net 693,472 682,642 Contract assets 91,518 94,052 Prepaid expenses, tax credits, and other current assets 112,068 139,845 Total current assets 1,533,914 1,477,484 Restricted cash $ 584,708 $ 637,008 Property, plant, and equipment, net 879,850 866,329 Right of use assets related to finance leases, net 50,720 51,822 Right of use assets related to operating leases, net 216,463 218,081 Equipment related to power purchase agreements and fuel delivered to customers, net 151,282 144,072 Contract assets 23,842 23,963 Intangible assets, net 82,777 84,660 Investments in non-consolidated entities and non-marketable equity securities 85,095 85,494 Other assets 24,755 13,933 Total assets(A) $ 3,633,406 $ 3,602,846 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 191,611 $ 180,966 Accrued expenses 128,857 103,145 Deferred revenue and other contract liabilities 137,566 144,093 Operating lease liabilities 75,475 71,250 Finance lease liabilities 14,094 12,802 Finance obligations 83,015 83,129 Current portion of convertible debt instruments, net 58,384 58,273 Current portion of long-term debt 941 946 Contingent consideration, loss accrual for service contracts, and other current liabilities 98,442 93,885 Total current liabilities 788,385 748,489 Deferred revenue and other contract liabilities $ 43,362 $ 58,532 Operating lease liabilities 231,023 242,148 Finance lease liabilities 19,086 22,778 Finance obligations 247,733 264,318 Convertible debt instruments, net (of which $108,650 are measured at fair value as of March 31, 2025 and $173,150 measured at fair value as of December 31, 2024) 255,277 321,060 Long-term debt 1,697 1,932 Contingent consideration, loss accrual for service contracts, and other liabilities 114,256 135,833 Total liabilities(A) 1,700,819 1,795,090 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $.01 par value per share; 1,500,000,000 shares authorized; Issued (including shares in treasury): 997,610,738 as of March 31, 2025 and 934,126,897 as of December 31, 2024 $ 9,977 $ 9,342 Additional paid-in capital 8,752,399 8,430,537 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,231 ) (2,502 ) Accumulated deficit (6,791,101 ) (6,594,445 ) Less common stock in treasury: 20,257,070 as of March 31, 2025 and 20,230,043 as of December 31, 2024 (108,844 ) (108,795 ) Total Plug Power Inc. stockholders' equity 1,857,200 1,734,137 Non-controlling interest(A) 75,387 73,619 Total stockholders' equity 1,932,587 1,807,756 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,633,406 $ 3,602,846 (A) Includes balances associated with a consolidated variable interest entity ("VIE"), including amounts reflected in "total assets" that can only be used to settle obligations of the VIE of $156,341 and $148,605 as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, as well as liabilities of the VIE reflected within "total liabilities" for which creditors do not have recourse to the general credit of Plug Power Inc. of $5,566 and $1,367 as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. Refer to Note 20, "Variable Interest Entities", for additional information.

Plug Power Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2025 2024 Net revenue: Sales of equipment, related infrastructure and other $ 63,506 $ 68,295 Services performed on fuel cell systems and related infrastructure 16,874 13,023 Power purchase agreements 23,210 18,304 Fuel delivered to customers and related equipment 29,457 18,286 Other 627 2,356 Net revenue $ 133,674 $ 120,264 Cost of revenue: Sales of equipment, related infrastructure and other 74,556 135,125 Services performed on fuel cell systems and related infrastructure 14,462 12,957 Provision for loss contracts related to service 8,888 15,745 Power purchase agreements 49,932 55,228 Fuel delivered to customers and related equipment 59,354 58,573 Other 343 1,711 Total cost of revenue $ 207,535 $ 279,339 Gross loss $ (73,861 ) $ (159,075 ) Operating expenses: Research and development 17,357 25,280 Selling, general and administrative 80,839 77,959 Restructuring 17,154 6,011 Impairment 1,064 284 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (11,819 ) (9,200 ) Total operating expenses $ 104,595 $ 100,334 Operating loss (178,456 ) (259,409 ) Interest income 5,153 9,277 Interest expense (11,486 ) (11,325 ) Other income/(expense), net 1,290 (6,996 ) Loss on extinguishment of convertible debt instruments and debt (3,652 ) (14,047 ) Change in fair value of convertible debenture (7,338 ) - Loss on equity method investments (2,370 ) (13,113 ) Loss before income taxes $ (196,859 ) $ (295,613 ) Income tax expense - (163 ) Net loss $ (196,859 ) $ (295,776 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest $ (203 ) $ - Net loss attributable to Plug Power Inc. $ (196,656 ) $ (295,776 ) Net loss per share attributable to Plug Power Inc.: Basic and diluted $ (0.21 ) $ (0.46 ) Weighted average number of common stock outstanding 945,767,987 641,256,134