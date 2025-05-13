The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) is seeking public comment on a draft for an upcoming standard that will establish the design, installation and quality requirements for solar and energy storage installations on large commercial and industrial properties. From pv magazine USA The SEIA has released the draft of its upcoming standard, SEIA 251: Solar and Energy Storage Installation Requirements Standard, Large Commercial & Industrial Systems. The standard's draft is open for public comment until June 9. Comments must provide justifications for each edit. SEIA 251 will establish the ...

