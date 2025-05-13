The new funding round, led by EIFO (Export and Investment Fund of Denmark), enables access to Saildrone's unique maritime intelligence technology for critical European security and defense needs

Saildrone, the global leader in maritime autonomy, today announced the closing of a $60 million investment round led by EIFO, the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark. The investment will be used to bring Saildrone technology to Europe to address the urgent need for maritime security for critical infrastructure and wider defense applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250513296505/en/

Four Saildrone Voyager uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs) will be deployed in Danish waters during the summer of 2025 in partnership with the Danish Armed Forces. The operational testing will begin in June and is part of a broader effort to integrate uncrewed systems into Denmark's defense architecture.

The Baltic, North Sea, and European Arctic waters are currently facing unprecedented threats, and the need for persistent maritime domain awareness has never been greater. Saildrone's extreme endurance unmanned surface vehicles utilize sophisticated sensors, combined with proprietary AI algorithms, to give a full picture of the maritime environment above and below the sea surface.

"I am thrilled to partner with EIFO and the Danish government to establish Saildrone's European headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark," said Richard Jenkins, Saildrone's founder and CEO. "Denmark's unique geographic and political position at the heart of northern Europe makes it the perfect place to establish our European headquarters and operational hub. Working initially with the Danish Armed Forces, we plan to roll out Saildrone's maritime intelligence services to multiple NATO countries during the course of the year. Our goal is to provide 24/7, year-round coverage for all critical infrastructure within the Baltic and North Sea, safeguarding these highly valuable installations for current and future generations."

In addition to EIFO, other participants in the round included existing investors Lux Capital, Washington Harbor Partners, Crowley, and Academy Securities, joined by new investors Pinegrove, BZH Capital, What If Ventures, and Calm Ventures.

"We are thrilled to invest in Saildrone and subsequently that Denmark has been chosen as the center for Saildrone's European activities. Saildrone is a leading company in a rapidly growing market, and gaining access to this technology can become critical for both Denmark's and Europe's security. We expect Saildrone will have an impact on both the Danish defense industry and the Danish challenges with surveillance in the Arctic and counteracting sabotage in Danish waters-at a fraction of the cost of a patrol ship," said Peder Lundquist, CEO of EIFO.

Saildrone will deploy the first four Saildrone Voyagers in the Baltic Sea in June 2025, under contract to the Danish Armed Forces.

About Saildrone

Saildrone is a maritime defense and oceanographic survey company creating a paradigm shift in how navies, governments, and commercial organizations obtain the real-time, accurate data required to monitor the maritime domain. Powered primarily by renewable wind and solar energy, Saildrone's fleet of unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) provides long-duration operations measured in months, not days. Saildrone USVs carry sophisticated sensors combined with proprietary AI algorithms to give a full picture of the maritime environment above and below the sea surface, supporting border protection, critical infrastructure security, and hydrographic survey. Saildrone has sailed more than 2,000,000 nautical miles from the High North to the Southern Ocean and spent over 50,000 days at sea in the harshest ocean conditions on the planet.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250513296505/en/

Contacts:

Jenn Virskus

Director Marketing, Saildrone

Office: (510) 956-8361

jenn.virskus@saildrone.com