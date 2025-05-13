Customers and partners join Tanium as it showcases latest product capabilities and leading industry practices

Tanium, a leader in Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM), brings its Converge World Tour to Paris to kick off its European tour. Held at the historic Hippodrome de Paris Longchamp, this event will bring together over 250 Tanium executives and product leaders, customers, and partners to explore new platform capabilities and share best practices.

Attendees will gain insights from Tanium leaders including CEO Dan Streetman who will open the event by discussing the growing importance of assurance in the face of an unpredictable threat landscape. Tanium SVP of Product Management, Randy Menon, and Tanium VP of AI, Harman Kaur, will further explore autonomous innovation and the expanding endpoint landscape, demonstrating how Tanium's AEM platform accelerates automation to strengthen endpoint security and performance at scale.

Tanium AEM empowers organizations to efficiently mitigate risk while maintaining operational resilience. By leveraging real-time insights to recommend and automate changes on endpoints across an organization's environment, Tanium AEM delivers a safe, scalable, and automated platform that helps IT and Security teams operate more efficiently and confidently, at scale.

"With our evolution to Tanium AEM, we are at the forefront of a seismic shift," said Dagobert Levy, Vice President EMEA South, Tanium. "At Converge World Tour Paris, we are delivering valuable insights into AI capabilities and automation, sharing success stories from our customers and partners, and equipping attendees with practical strategies to transform the frontlines of IT management and cybersecurity."

At the event, Tanium will showcase its latest capability, the Tanium Integrations Gallery, which allows users to seamlessly discover, deploy, and manage joint solutions. It also enables users to explore integration possibilities across platforms such as Microsoft and ServiceNow, all from within the Tanium platform. This helps Tanium customers maximize the value of their investments, reduce complexity, and minimize risk.

Converge World Tour Paris will feature highlights, including:

Customer thought leadership sessions with two major French media providers and a leading French food processor.

with two major French media providers and a leading French food processor. An exclusive workshop with ServiceNow that will enable attendees to get the most value from their ServiceNow investments through integrated automation strategies.

that will enable attendees to get the most value from their ServiceNow investments through integrated automation strategies. Technical breakouts and hands-on labs including: "Automating Vulnerability Management" led by Tanium Sr. Director, Product Management, Stephanie Aceves. "Close the loop: Threat Hunting and Autonomous Remediation" with Tanium Sr. Director, Security and Product Design Research, Melissa Bischoping. "Optimizing with APIs and Integrations" with Tanium Sr. Director, Product Management, Shelly Sahani.

including: Tanium Partner Academy, hosted by Tanium SVP Global Partner Sales, Tony Beller, where the regional winners of the 2025 Partner Awards will be announced.

For further information about an upcoming Converge World Tour event in a city near you, please visit: https://www.tanium.com/converge-world-tour.

About Tanium

Tanium Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) offers the most comprehensive solution for intelligently managing endpoints across industries, providing capabilities for asset discovery and inventory, vulnerability management, endpoint management, incident response, risk and compliance, and digital employee experience. The platform supports 34 million endpoints worldwide, including 40% of the Fortune 100, delivering increasingly efficient operations and an improved security posture at scale, with confidence, and in real-time. For more information on The Power of Certainty, visit www.tanium.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X

