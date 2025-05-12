Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Titan für Raketen, Vanadium für Batterien: Radar-Projekt perfekt für die Industrie-Revolution!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DNMQ | ISIN: KYG108301006 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
09.05.25 | 21:42
1,660 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BEYONDSPRING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BEYONDSPRING INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2025 22:36 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BeyondSpring, Inc.: BeyondSpring Reports First-Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Finanznachrichten News
  • Presentation at IO 360° conference showed early efficacy for Plinabulin combinations in metastatic NSCLC and Hodgkin lymphoma resistant to PD-1/L1 therapy
  • SEED's first-in-class RBM39 degrader, reported at AACR 2025 for its total tumor regression data in mechanism targeted cancer indication-Ewing Sarcoma, remains on track for IND filing mid-2025

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI), a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cancer therapeutics, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and provided a corporate update.

"Plinabulin has now been administered to more than 700 patients with a favorable safety profile. By promoting dendritic-cell maturation, it offers a potential option for the approximately 60 percent of cancer patients who progress on PD-1/L1 inhibitors," said Dr. Lan Huang, Co-Founder, Chair, and Chief Executive Officer of BeyondSpring. "Early readouts in metastatic NSCLC and Hodgkin lymphoma who failed PD-1/L1 inhibitors showed durable responses that deserve further evaluation."

Dr. Huang added, "Within SEED, our RBM39 molecular-glue degrader achieved complete tumor regression in mechanism-targeted Ewing sarcoma models and is on track for an IND submission mid-year. We are also pursuing additional mechanism-targeted larger indications including liver cancer and KRAS-mutant tumors with leading centers including Dana-Farber, Memorial Sloan Kettering, and MD Anderson."

Recent Highlights
Plinabulin Clinical Presentations

  • March 2025 (Oral Presentation at the Immuno-Oncology 360o Summit in Boston): Plinabulin combination regimen showed clinically meaningful responses in patients of multiple cancer types who failed prior immunotherapies, including NSCLC and Hodgkin lymphoma, with prolonged PFS.
    • Phase 1 investigator-initiated study of Plinabulin + PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor + radiation (MD Anderson Cancer Center) showed promising data in re-sensitizing Hodgkin lymphoma for patients who failed 12 to 16 prior lines of treatments including stem cell transplant, CAR-T, and PD-1 inhibitor with duration of response of over 19 months.

SEED Therapeutics Program

  • RBM39 molecular-glue degrader produced durable tumor regression in Ewing sarcoma animal models; IND-enabling studies underway.
  • Dual-PROTAC approach using two E3 ligases overcame the hook effect in KRAS G12D cell lines; manuscript in preparation.

Corporate and Financial
As a result of BeyondSpring entering into definitive agreements to sell a portion of its Series A-1 Preferred Shares of SEED in January 2025, SEED's operations met the criteria as discontinued operations under ASC 205-20 for financial reporting purposes. SEED's financials results are now presented as "discontinued operations" under U.S. GAAP. SEED continues to operate independently. BeyondSpring currently owns approximately 40% of the outstanding equity interest in SEED.

Selected Unaudited Financial Data

Q1 2025
Q1 2024
Change (%)
R&D expense from continuing operations ($ 000s)874 721 21%
G&A expense from continuing operations ($ 000s)1,736 1,334 30%
Net loss from continuing operations ($ 000s)2,584 2,080 24%


About BeyondSpring
BeyondSpring (NASDAQ: BYSI) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class therapies for high unmet medical needs. Its lead asset, Plinabulin, is in late-stage clinical development as an anti-cancer agent in NSCLC and a range of cancer indications. Plinabulin's novel mechanism of action as a dendritic cell maturation agent supports both anti-cancer activity and immune modulation, offering a unique approach to resensitizing tumors to checkpoint inhibitors. Learn more at beyondspringpharma.com.

About SEED Therapeutics
SEED Therapeutics is a biotechnology company pioneering targeted protein degradation (TPD) through the discovery of novel molecular glues and bifunctional degraders. Powered by its proprietary RITE3 platform, SEED is advancing a pipeline of first-in-class degraders to address traditionally undruggable targets across oncology, neurodegeneration, immunology, and virology. SEED's strategic collaborations with Eli Lilly and Company and Eisai Co., Ltd. support its mission to develop transformational therapies, with its lead RBM39 degrader program expected to enter clinical trials in 2025. Learn more at seedtherapeutics.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements that are not historical facts. Words such as "will," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "design," "may," "future," "estimate," "predict," "objective," "goal," or variations thereof and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on BeyondSpring's current knowledge and its present beliefs and expectations regarding possible future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of several factors including, but not limited to, difficulties raising the anticipated amount needed to finance the Company's future operations on terms acceptable to the Company, if at all, unexpected results of clinical trials, delays or denial in regulatory approval process, results that do not meet the Company's expectations regarding the potential safety, the ultimate efficacy or clinical utility of the Company's product candidates, increased competition in the market, the Company's ability to meet Nasdaq's continued listing requirements, and other risks described in BeyondSpring's most recent Form 10-K on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this release and BeyondSpring undertakes no obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by law.

Contacts
Investor Relations: ir@beyondspring.com
Media: pr@beyondspringpharma.com

Financial Tables to Follow

BEYONDSPRING INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars ("$"), except for number of shares and per share data)
As of
December 31, 2024 March 31, 2025
$ $
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents2,922 6,527
Short-term investments- 2,000
Advances to suppliers240 284
Prepaid expenses and other current assets68 90
Current assets of discontinued operations25,347 22,625
Total current assets28,577 31,526
Noncurrent assets:
Property and equipment, net239 221
Operating right-of-use assets513 492
Other noncurrent assets213 215
Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations4,773 4,650
Total noncurrent assets5,738 5,578
Total assets34,315 37,104
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable295 358
Accrued expenses840 909
Current portion of operating lease liabilities282 301
Other current liabilities780 1,364
Current liabilities of discontinued operations8,813 9,733
Total current liabilities11,010 12,665
Noncurrent liabilities:
Operating lease liabilities307 246
Deferred revenue27,400 27,561
Other noncurrent liabilities3,686 3,706
Noncurrent liabilities of discontinued operations6,197 5,593
Total noncurrent liabilities37,590 37,106
Total liabilities48,600 49,771
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' deficit
Ordinary shares ($0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 40,316,320 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025)4 4
Additional paid-in capital373,185 373,396
Accumulated deficit(407,425) (402,948)
Accumulated other comprehensive income1,336 1,239
Total BeyondSpring Inc.'s shareholders' deficit(32,900) (28,309)
Noncontrolling interests18,615 15,642
Total shareholders' deficit(14,285) (12,667)
Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit34,315 37,104
BEYONDSPRING INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars ("$"), except for number of shares and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended March 31,
2024 2025
$ $
Revenue- -
Operating expenses
Research and development(721) (874)
General and administrative(1,334) (1,736)
Loss from operations(2,055) (2,610)
Foreign exchange gain (loss), net(61) 29
Interest income29 17
Other income, net7 -
Loss before income tax(2,080) (2,564)
Income tax expenses- (20)
Net loss from continuing operations(2,080) (2,584)
Discontinued operations
Loss from discontinued operations(1,208) (3,232)
Gain on sale of subsidiary interests- 6,986
Income tax expenses- -
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations(1,208) 3,754
Net income (loss)(3,288) 1,170
Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests from continuing operations(57) (75)
Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests from discontinued operations- (3,232)
Net income (loss) attributable to BeyondSpring Inc.(3,231) 4,477
Earnings (loss) per share, basic and diluted
Continuing operations(0.05) (0.06)
Discontinued operations(0.03) 0.17
Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share(0.08) 0.11
Weighted-average shares outstanding
Basic and diluted39,029,163 40,316,320
Other comprehensive loss, net of tax of nil:
Foreign currency translation adjustment gain (loss) from continuing operations422 (151)
Foreign currency translation adjustment loss from discontinued operations(8) (7)
Comprehensive income (loss)(2,874) 1,012
Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests from continuing operations96 (130)
Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests from discontinued operations- (3,238)
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to BeyondSpring Inc.(2,970) 4,380

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.