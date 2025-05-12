Anzeige
Titan für Raketen, Vanadium für Batterien: Radar-Projekt perfekt für die Industrie-Revolution!!
WKN: A3CWBU | ISIN: US21077P1084 | Ticker-Symbol: 6K9
Tradegate
12.05.25 | 15:41
0,750 Euro
+7,14 % +0,050
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2025 22:42 Uhr
13 Leser
Context Therapeutics Inc.: Context Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Finanznachrichten News

PHILADELPHIA, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Context Therapeutics Inc. ("Context" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CNTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing T cell engaging bispecific antibodies for solid tumors, today announced that Context has granted non-qualified stock option awards to purchase an aggregate of 160,000 shares of its common stock to two new employees as an inducement material for accepting employment with Context.

The stock option awards were granted outside of the Context Therapeutics Inc. 2021 Long-Term Performance Incentive Plan in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The stock options were granted to the new employees on their respective hire dates (May 5, 2025 and May 12, 2025) with an exercise price equal to the closing price of Context's common stock as reported by Nasdaq on the grant date ($0.839 and $0.78 per share, respectively).

The stock options have a 10-year term and vest over four years, with one-fourth of the shares underlying the stock option vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the remainder vesting in thirty-six equal monthly installments thereafter. Vesting of the stock options is subject to continued service with Context through the applicable vesting date.

About Context Therapeutics®
Context Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CNTX) is a biopharmaceutical company advancing T cell engaging ("TCE") bispecific antibodies for solid tumors. Context is building an innovative portfolio of TCE bispecific therapeutics, including CTIM-76, a Claudin 6 x CD3 bispecific antibody, CT-95, a Mesothelin x CD3 bispecific antibody, and CT-202, a Nectin-4 x CD3 bispecific antibody. Context is headquartered in Philadelphia. For more information, please visit www.contexttherapeutics.com or follow the Company on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, including words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "look forward," "plan," "intend," and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances) are forward-looking statements. These include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the potential benefits, characteristics, safety and side effect profile of our product candidates, (ii) the likelihood data will support future development of our product candidates, and (iii) the likelihood of obtaining regulatory approval for our product candidates. Forward-looking statements in this release involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and we therefore cannot assure you that our plans, intentions, expectations, or strategies will be attained or achieved. Other factors that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section titled "Risk Factors" contained therein. Except as otherwise required by law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or circumstances or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:
Jennifer Minai-Azary
Context Therapeutics
IR@contexttherapeutics.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
