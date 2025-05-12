AirJoule Technologies Corporation: AirJoule Technologies Announces First Quarter 2025 Results

RONAN, Mont., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ) ("AirJoule Technologies" or the "Company"), the developer of the transformational AirJoule® system for separating pure water from air, today announced its first quarter 2025 results.

First Quarter 2025 & Recent Highlights

Key Milestones

GE Vernova Collaboration on Waste Heat: Commenced a strategic project with GE Vernova focused on the integration of AirJoule ® technology into GE Vernova products with an emphasis on the utilization of low-grade waste heat to produce water. The project will examine AirJoule ® 's capability to convert low-grade waste heat into pure distilled water with GE Vernova's technology and product offerings and establish performance across a range of environmental conditions.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Private Placement Financing: Completed a $15 million private placement financing (the "PIPE") led by GE Vernova, which also included new and existing investors. GE Vernova's participation in the PIPE followed its initial investment in AirJoule Technologies of $5 million made in March 2024 in connection with the formation of a 50/50 joint venture with AirJoule Technologies. Net proceeds from the PIPE are being used to accelerate the commercialization of the AirJoule ® A1000 systems to meet strong customer interest.

Executive Commentary

"AirJoule® is gaining meaningful traction as industries look for innovative ways to secure sustainable water," said Matt Jore, Chief Executive Officer of AirJoule Technologies. "In the first quarter, we accelerated key initiatives with stakeholders like GE Vernova and Arizona State University, broadened our international presence, and expanded our manufacturing capabilities to support scaled production. With a strong balance sheet and a fully funded path to commercialization, we are well-positioned to meet rising demand for reliable, energy-efficient water solutions, and we are laser-focused on delivering our first preproduction systems for customer demonstrations in 2025."

Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

AirJoule Technologies' condensed consolidated financial statements and related footnotes are available in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2025, which is expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on May 13, 2025.

Earnings Call Webcast

AirJoule Technologies will host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2025 results at 8:30 AM ET on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. To access the live audio webcast of the conference call, please visit the AirJoule Technologies investor relations website at https://airjouletech.com/investors . To participate by phone, dial 877-407-6184 (domestic) or +1-201-389-0877 (international).

An archived webcast will be available following the call.

About AirJoule Technologies Corporation

AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ) is the developer of AirJoule®, a water harvesting technology that provides efficient and sustainable air dehumidification and pure water from air. Designed to reduce energy consumption and generate material cost efficiencies, AirJoule® is being commercialized through a joint venture with GE Vernova and in partnership with Carrier Global Corporation. For more information, visit https://airjouletech.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding AirJoule Technologies and its future financial and operational performance, as well as its strategy, future operations, estimated financial position, estimated revenues, and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward looking statements. When used in this press release, including any oral statements made in connection therewith, the words "could," "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, AirJoule Technologies expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements herein, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

AirJoule Technologies cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond AirJoule Technologies' control. These risks include, but are not limited to, our status as an early stage Company with limited operating history, which may make it difficult to evaluate the prospects for our future viability; our initial dependence on revenue generated from a single product; significant barriers we face to deploy our technology; the dependence of our commercialization strategy on our relationships with BASF, Carrier, GE Vernova, and other third parties history of losses, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings including the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. AirJoule Technologies' SEC Filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov , and readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in such filings.

AIRJOULE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS March 31, December 31, 2025 2024 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 23,000,515 $ 28,021,748 Due from related party 501,844 2,820,129 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 946,779 613,754 Total current assets 24,449,138 31,455,631 Operating lease right-of-use asset 139,162 147,001 Property and equipment, net 14,785 16,373 Investment in AirJoule, LLC 340,948,355 338,178,633 Other assets 54,482 54,482 Total assets $ 365,605,922 $ 369,852,120 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 326,510 $ 79,202 Other accrued expenses 1,298,453 1,720,318 Operating lease liability, current 32,124 30,227 True Up Shares liability - 2,189,000 Total current liabilities 1,657,087 4,018,747 Earnout Shares liability 11,692,000 24,524,000 Subject Vesting Shares liability 2,345,000 7,819,000 Operating lease liability, non-current 115,734 124,002 Deferred tax liability 79,613,389 81,256,047 Total liabilities 95,423,210 117,741,796 Commitments and contingencies (Note 12) Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 25,000,000 authorized shares and 0 shares issued

and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 $ - $ - Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 600,000,000 authorized shares and

56,352,120 and 55,928,661 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025

and December 31, 2024, respectively 5,636 5,593 Additional paid-in capital 56,770,957 53,577,270 Retained earnings 213,406,119 198,527,461 Total stockholders' equity 270,182,712 252,110,324 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 365,605,922 $ 369,852,120

AIRJOULE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 2024 Cost and expenses: General and administrative $ 2,786,484 $ 813,239 Research and development 387,919 846,157 Sales and marketing 14,209 37,725 Transaction costs incurred in connection with business combination - 54,693,103 Depreciation and amortization 1,588 1,085 Loss from operations (3,190,200 ) (56,391,309 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 243,024 26,146 Gain on contribution to AirJoule, LLC - 333,500,000 Equity loss from investment in AirJoule, LLC (2,230,278 ) (26,382 ) Change in fair value of Earnout Shares liability 12,832,000 (7,672,000 ) Change in fair value of True Up Shares liability 106,106 269,000 Change in fair value of Subject Vesting Shares liability 5,474,000 (2,425,000 ) Other income 1,348 - Total other income, net 16,426,200 323,671,764 Income before income taxes 13,236,000 267,280,455 Income tax benefit (expense) 1,642,658 (85,725,163 ) Net income $ 14,878,658 $ 181,555,292 Weighted average Class A common stock outstanding, basic 56,047,662 37,155,326 Basic net income per share, Class A common stock $ 0.27 $ 4.33 Weighted average Class A common stock outstanding, diluted 57,111,807 38,631,753 Diluted net income, per share, Class A common stock $ 0.26 $ 4.18 Weighted average Class B common stock outstanding, basic and diluted - 4,759,642 Basic net income per share, Class B common stock $ - $ 4.33 Diluted net income per share, Class B common stock $ - $ 4.18

AIRJOULE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

CONDESNED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 14,878,658 $ 181,555,292 Adjustment to reconcile net income to cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,588 1,085 Deferred tax expense (benefit) (1,642,658 ) 85,725,163 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 7,839 52,068 Change in fair value of Earnout Shares liability (12,832,000 ) 7,672,000 Change in fair value of True Up Shares liability (106,106 ) (269,000 ) Change in fair value of Subject Vesting Shares liability (5,474,000 ) 2,425,000 Gain on contribution to AirJoule, LLC - (333,500,000 ) Equity loss from investment in AirJoule, LLC 2,230,278 26,382 Non-cash transaction costs in connection with business combination - 53,721,000 Share-based compensation 984,393 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Due from related party 2,402,969 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 145,461 15,010 Operating lease liabilities (6,371 ) (51,346 ) Accounts payable 247,308 (2,675,093 ) Accrued expenses, accrued transaction costs and other liabilities (765,113 ) (1,122,998 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 72,246 (6,425,437 ) Cash flows from investing activities Deferred offering costs paid (135,239 ) - Investment in AirJoule, LLC (5,000,000 ) (10,000,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (5,135,239 ) (10,000,000 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from the exercise of warrants - 45,760 Proceeds from the exercise of options 41,760 56,250 Proceeds from the issuance of common stock - 43,365,000 Net cash provided by financing activities 41,760 43,467,010 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (5,021,233 ) 27,041,573 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 28,021,748 375,796 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period $ 23,000,515 $ 27,417,369 Supplemental non-cash investing and financing activities: Issuance of True Up Shares $ 2,082,894 $ - Deferred offering costs included in accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 343,247 $ - Initial recognition of True Up Shares liability $ - $ 555,000 Initial recognition of Subject Vesting Shares liability $ - $ 11,792,000 Initial recognition of ROU asset and operating lease liability $ - $ 172,649 Liabilities combined in recapitalization, net $ - $ 8,680,477 Contribution to AirJoule, LLC of license to technology $ - $ 333,500,000 Supplemental cash flow information: Taxes paid $ - $ -

Contacts

Investor Relations & Media:

Tom Divine - Vice President, Investor Relations and Finance

investors@airjouletech.com