Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Titan für Raketen, Vanadium für Batterien: Radar-Projekt perfekt für die Industrie-Revolution!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0H1Q1 | ISIN: PAP310761054 | Ticker-Symbol: C2H
Tradegate
13.05.25 | 10:22
90,00 Euro
+0,56 % +0,50
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
COPA HOLDINGS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COPA HOLDINGS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
88,0090,0011:05
88,0090,0010:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2025 23:06 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Copa Holdings, S.A.: Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics for April 2025

Finanznachrichten News

PANAMA CITY, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) today released preliminary passenger traffic statistics for April 2025:

Copa Holdings (Consolidated)April
2025		April
2024		% Change
ASM (mm) (1)2,546.6 2,421.1 5.2%
RPM (mm) (2)2,209.7 2,095.5 5.5%
Load Factor (3)86.8 % 86.6 % 0.2p.p.
  1. Available seat miles - represents the aircraft seating capacity multiplied by the number of miles the seats are flown.
  2. Revenue passenger miles - represents the number of miles flown by revenue passengers
  3. Load factor - represents the percentage of aircraft seating capacity that is utilized

For April 2025, Copa Holdings' capacity (ASMs) increased by 5.2%, while system-wide passenger traffic (RPMs) increased by 5.5% compared to 2024. As a result, the system load factor for the month was 86.8%, 0.2 percentage points higher than in April 2024.

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean. For more information, visit www.copaair.com.

CPA-G

Investor Relations
copa.gcs-web.com/
Phone: +507-304-2774


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.