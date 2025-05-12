Anzeige
WKN: A0JM27 | ISIN: CA21037X1006
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2025 23:06 Uhr
Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2025 and Declares Quarterly Dividend

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) ("Constellation" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 and declared a $1.00 per share dividend payable on July 11, 2025 to all common shareholders of record at close of business on June 20, 2025. This dividend has been designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Please note that all dollar amounts referred to in this press release are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and the accompanying notes, our Management Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and with our annual Consolidated Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and our annual Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024, which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on the Company's website www.csisoftware.com. Additional information about the Company is also available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com

Q1 2025 Headlines:

  • Revenue increased 13% (0.3% organic growth, 2% after adjusting for changes in foreign exchange rates) to $2,654 million compared to $2,353 million in Q1 2024.
  • Net income attributable to common shareholders was $115 million for Q1 2025 ($5.44 on a diluted per share basis), compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $105 million ($4.95 on a diluted per share basis) in Q1 2024.
  • A number of acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of $94 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of $39 million resulting in total consideration of $133 million.
  • On January 31, 2025, the Company purchased 8,300,029 shares in Asseco Poland S.A. ("Asseco") representing approximately 9.99% of the issued shares in Asseco. The shares were acquired at a price of 85 PLN per share for total consideration of $174 million. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company recorded a gain of $157 million within other comprehensive income reduced by transaction costs of $2 million.
  • Cash flows from operations ("CFO") were $827 million, an increase of 12%, or $90 million, compared to $737 million for the comparable period in 2024.
  • Free cash flow available to shareholders1 ("FCFA2S") were $510 million, an increase of 14%, or $64 million, compared to $446 million for the comparable period in 2024.

Total revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $2,654 million, an increase of 13%, or $300 million, compared to $2,353 million for the comparable period in 2024. The increase is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 0.3% in the quarter, 2% after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business. For acquired companies, organic growth is calculated as the difference between actual revenues achieved by each company in the financial period following acquisition compared to the estimated revenues they achieved in the corresponding financial period preceding the date of acquisition by Constellation. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

The net income attributable to common shareholders of CSI for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $115 million compared to $105 million for the same period in 2024. On a per share basis this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of $5.44 in the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to $4.95 for the same period in 2024. There was no change in the number of shares outstanding.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, CFO increased $90 million to $827 million compared to $737 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 12%.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, FCFA2S increased $64 million to $510 million compared to $446 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 14%.

1. See Non-IFRS measures.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be "forward looking" statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Constellation or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Constellation assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders "FCFA2S'' refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on debt, debt transaction costs, payments of lease obligations, the IRGA / TSS membership liability revaluation charge, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received, and the proceeds from sale of interest rate caps. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. We believe that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if we do not make any acquisitions, or investments, and do not repay any debts. While we could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, our objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet our hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

Three months ended March 31,
2025 2024
($ in millions)
Net cash flows from operating activities 827 737
Adjusted for:
Interest paid on lease obligations (4) (3)
Interest paid on debt (62) (41)
Proceeds from sale of interest rate cap - -
Debt transaction costs (0) (11)
Payments of lease obligations (31) (29)
IRGA / TSS membership liability revaluation charge (94) (81)
Property and equipment purchased (15) (10)
Interest and dividends received 11 6
631 568
Less amount attributable to
Non-controlling interests (121) (122)
Free cash flow available to shareholders 510 446
Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:

Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 861-9677
info@csisoftware.com
www.csisoftware.com

SOURCE: CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.

CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
Unaudited
March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024
Assets
Current assets:
Cash$2,477 $1,980 $2,078
Accounts receivable 1,363 1,291 1,205
Unbilled revenue 406 369 361
Inventories 58 56 56
Other assets 637 596 575
4,942 4,293 4,276
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment 222 223 142
Right of use assets 346 328 322
Deferred income taxes 237 219 157
Equity securities 353 13 14
Other assets 318 316 291
Intangible assets 7,477 7,465 6,746
8,954 8,565 7,671
Total assets$13,896 $12,857 $11,946
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Debt with recourse to Constellation Software Inc.$419 $303 $276
Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc. 365 319 348
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,449 1,590 1,304
Dividends payable 21 21 21
Deferred revenue 2,511 1,967 2,272
Provisions 23 22 8
Acquisition holdback payables 216 219 172
Lease obligations 119 115 115
Income taxes payable 130 111 135
5,254 4,667 4,653
Non-current liabilities:
Debt with recourse to Constellation Software Inc. 1,865 1,855 1,832
Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc. 1,687 1,689 1,470
Deferred income taxes 692 673 634
Acquisition holdback payables 145 133 105
Lease obligations 266 252 244
Other liabilities 346 300 257
5,001 4,903 4,542
Total liabilities 10,255 9,569 9,195
Shareholders' equity:
Capital stock 99 99 99
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (63) (224) (145)
Retained earnings 3,010 2,919 2,358
Non-controlling interests 595 493 439
3,641 3,288 2,752
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$13,896 $12,857 $11,946
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (loss)
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
Unaudited
Three months ended March 31,
2025 2024
Revenue
License$96 $88
Professional services 487 470
Hardware and other 74 59
Maintenance and other recurring 1,996 1,737
2,654 2,353
Expenses
Staff 1,412 1,293
Hardware 40 35
Third party license, maintenance and professional services 254 215
Occupancy 17 14
Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment 131 112
Professional fees 47 38
Other, net 53 50
Depreciation 46 44
Amortization of intangible assets 272 242
2,272 2,042
Foreign exchange loss (gain) 32 (18)
IRGA/TSS Membership liability revaluation charge 94 81
Finance and other expense (income) (45) (9)
Bargain purchase gain - (2)
Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets 3 10
Redeemable preferred securities expense (income) - 58
Finance costs 71 67
154 186
Income (loss) before income taxes 227 125
Current income tax expense (recovery) 136 127
Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (49) (75)
Income tax expense (recovery) 87 52
Net income (loss) 140 74
Net income (loss) attributable to:
Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc. 115 105
Non-controlling interests 24 (31)
Net income (loss) 140 74
Earnings per common share of Constellation Software Inc.
Basic and diluted$5.44 $4.95
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (loss)
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
Unaudited
Three months ended March 31,
2025 2024
Net income (loss)$140 $74
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of tax 79 (48)
Items that will not be reclassified to net income (loss):
Changes in the fair value of equity investments at FVOCI 155 -
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax 234 (48)
Total comprehensive income (loss)$374 $25
Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc. 161 (40)
Non-controlling interests 74 (8)
Total other comprehensive income (loss)$234 $(48)
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc. 276 65
Non-controlling interests 98 (40)
Total comprehensive income (loss)$374 $25
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
Unaudited
Three months ended March 31, 2025
Equity Attributable to Common Shareholders of CSI
Capital
stock
 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
 Retained
earnings
 Total
 Non-controlling
interests
 Total
equity
Balance at January 1, 2025$99 $(224) $2,919 $2,795 $493 $3,288
Total comprehensive income (loss):
Net income (loss) - - 115 115 24 140
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Foreign currency translation differences from
foreign operations and other, net of tax and
changes in the fair value of equity investments at FVOCI - 161 - 161 74 234
Total other comprehensive income (loss) - 161 - 161 74 234
Total comprehensive income (loss) - 161 115 276 98 374
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity
Other movements in non-controlling interests - - (4) (4) 4 (0)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests - - - - (0) (0)
Dividends to shareholders of the Company - - (21) (21) - (21)
Balance at March 31, 2025$99 $(63) $3,010 $3,046 $595 $3,641
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
Unaudited
Three months ended March 31, 2024
Equity Attributable to Common Shareholders of CSI
Capital
stock
 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
 Retained
earnings
 Total
 Non-controlling interests
 Total
equity
Balance at January 1, 2024$99 $(99) $1,876 $1,877 $85 $1,961
Total comprehensive income (loss):
Net income (loss) - - 105 105 (31) 74
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Foreign currency translation differences from
foreign operations and other, net of tax - (40) - (40) (8) (48)
Total other comprehensive income (loss) - (40) - (40) (8) (48)
Total comprehensive income (loss) - (40) 105 65 (40) 25
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity
Non-controlling interests arising from business combinations - - - - (0) (0)
Conversion of Lumine Special Shares to subordinate voting shares of Lumine and settlement of accrued dividend on Lumine Special Shares through the issuance of subordinate voting shares of Lumine - - - - 872 872
Conversion of Lumine Preferred Shares to subordinate voting shares of Lumine and settlement of accrued dividend on Lumine Preferred Shares through the issuance of subordinate voting shares of Lumine - (6) 400 394 (394) -
Other movements in non-controlling interests - - (1) (1) 1 0
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests - - - - (85) (85)
Dividends to shareholders of the Company - (21) (21) - (21)
Balance at March 31, 2024$99 $(145) $2,358 $2,313 $439 $2,752
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
Unaudited
Three months ended March 31,
2025 2024
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:
Net income (loss)$140 $74
Adjustments for:
Depreciation 46 44
Amortization of intangible assets 272 242
IRGA/TSS Membership liability revaluation charge 94 81
Finance and other expense (income) (45) (9)
Bargain purchase (gain) - (2)
Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets 3 10
Redeemable preferred securities expense (income) - 58
Finance costs 71 67
Income tax expense (recovery) 87 52
Foreign exchange loss (gain) 32 (18)
Depreciation of third party costs 5 -
Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities
exclusive of effects of business combinations 231 208
Transaction costs associated with equity securities classified as FVOCI (2) -
Income taxes paid (107) (68)
Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities 827 737
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:
Interest paid on lease obligations (4) (3)
Interest paid on debt (62) (41)
Increase (decrease) in CSI facility - (578)
Increase (decrease) in Topicus revolving credit debt facility without recourse to CSI 31 114
Proceeds from issuance of Senior Notes - 1,000
Proceeds from issuance of debt facilities without recourse to CSI 27 112
Repayments of debt facilities without recourse to CSI (30) (18)
Other financing activities (1) (2)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (0) (85)
Debt transaction costs (0) (11)
Payments of lease obligations, net of sublease receipts (31) (29)
Distribution to the Joday Group - (64)
Principal repayments to the Joday Group pursuant to the Call Notice - (22)
Dividends paid to common shareholders of the Company (21) (21)
Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities (91) 351
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:
Acquisition of businesses (94) (223)
Cash obtained with acquired businesses 11 35
Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts (16) (76)
Purchases of investments and other assets (175) (0)
Proceeds from sales of other investments and other assets - 4
Decrease (increase) in restricted cash 7 (11)
Interest, dividends and other proceeds received 11 5
Property and equipment purchased (15) (10)
Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities (271) (277)
Effect of foreign currency on
cash 33 (17)
Increase (decrease) in cash 497 794
Cash, beginning of period$1,980 $1,284
Cash, end of period$2,477 $2,078

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
