WKN: 890889 | ISIN: AU000000PDN8 | Ticker-Symbol: PUR
Tradegate
12.05.25 | 20:52
3,749 Euro
-0,03 % -0,001
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
PALADIN ENERGY LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PALADIN ENERGY LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,6323,73711:07
3,6813,72411:07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.05.2025 00:48 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Paladin Energy Ltd: Interim Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

PERTH, Australia, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paladin Energy Ltd (ASX:PDN, TSX:PDN, OTCQX:PALAF) ("Paladin" or the "Company") advises that it has released its unaudited condensed interim financial report and management discussion and analysis (MD&A) for Paladin Energy Ltd and its controlled entities for the three and nine month periods ended 31 March 2025 ("Interim Financial Results").

The Company has also released an accompanying presentation on the Interim Financial Results.

The unaudited condensed interim financial report, MD&A and presentation are available on Paladin's website (https://www.paladinenergy.com.au/investors/asx-announcements/).

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors of Paladin Energy Ltd.

For further information contact:

Investor Relations
Head Office
Paula Raffo
Paladin Investor Relations
T: +61 8 9423 8100
E: paula.raffo@paladinenergy.com.au
Canada
Bob Hemmerling
Paladin Investor Relations
T: +1 250-868-8140
E: Bob.Hemmerling@paladinenergy.ca
Media
Head Office
Anthony Hasluck
Paladin Corporate Affairs
T: +61 438 522 194
E: anthony.hasluck@paladinenergy.com.au
Canada
Ian Hamilton, Partner
FGS Longview
T: +1 905-399-6591
E: ian.hamilton@fgslongview.com


About Paladin

Paladin Energy Ltd (ASX:PDN TSX: PDN OTCQX:PALAF) is a globally significant independent uranium producer with a 75% ownership of the world-class long life Langer Heinrich Mine located in Namibia. In late 2024 the Company acquired Fission Uranium Corp. in Canada, resulting in a dual-listing on the both the ASX and TSX. With the integration of Fission's operations, the Company now owns and operates an extensive portfolio of uranium development and exploration assets across Canada, which include the Patterson Lake South (PLS) project in Saskatchewan and the Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador. Paladin also owns uranium exploration assets in Australia. Paladin is committed to an ESG framework that ensures responsible, accountable and transparent management of the uranium resources the Company mines - both now and in the future. Through its Langer Heinrich Mine, Paladin is delivering a reliable uranium supply to major nuclear utilities around the world, positioning itself as a meaningful contributor to baseload energy provision in multiple countries and contributing to global decarbonisation.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
