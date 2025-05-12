Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Titan für Raketen, Vanadium für Batterien: Radar-Projekt perfekt für die Industrie-Revolution!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D7JA | ISIN: US85512G1067 | Ticker-Symbol: H7C
Frankfurt
13.05.25 | 08:01
5,750 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STAR HOLDINGS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STAR HOLDINGS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,7506,10011:07
PR Newswire
12.05.2025 22:08 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Star Holdings Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Star Holdings (NASDAQ: STHO) announced today that it has filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders for the first quarter was ($7.6 million) and earnings (loss) per share was ($0.57). These results reflect a non-cash adjustment of $3.2 million which increased earnings per share by $0.24 with respect to our investment in approximately 13.5 million shares of SAFE based on a mark-to-market at quarter end.

During the first quarter, the Company recorded $5.2 million of land revenues, which was comprised of revenues from the sale of 45 lots at Magnolia Green. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company sold a land parcel in Asbury Park for approximately $14.0 million.

Additionally, the Company amended its Safe Credit Facility, Margin Loan Facility and Management Agreement. In connection with these amendments, the Company's related debt maturities were extended to March 31, 2028, an approximately $15.8 million delayed-draw feature was added to the Margin Loan Facility and a $10.0 million share repurchase program was authorized.

Further details regarding the Company's results of operations, assets and activities and the loan amendments are available in the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 which is available for download at the Company's website www.starholdingsco.com or at the Securities and Exchange Commission website www.sec.gov.

* * *

Star Holdings' (NASDAQ: STHO) portfolio is comprised primarily of interests in the Asbury Park Waterfront, the Magnolia Green residential development projects and other commercial real estate properties and loans that are for sale or otherwise plan to be monetized. Star Holdings also owns shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE). Star Holdings expects to focus on realizing value for shareholders from its portfolio primarily by maximizing cash flows through active asset management and asset sales. Additional information on Star Holdings is available on its website at www.starholdingsco.com.

Company Contact:
Pearse Hoffmann
Senior Vice President
Head of Corporate Finance
T 212.930.9400
E [email protected]

SOURCE Star Holdings

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.