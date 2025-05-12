Westbridge Renewable Energy Corp.: Westbridge Renewable reports Strong Financial Results for 2024 and Strategic Update on its Project Pipeline

CALGARY, AB, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Westbridge Renewable Energy Corporation (TSXV: WEB) (OTCQX: WEGYF) (FRA: PUQ) ("Westbridge", "Westbridge Renewable" or the "Company"), a leading renewable energy development company, is pleased to announce strong financial results for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2024, and to provide a strategic update regarding its project pipeline.

Westbridge closed fiscal year 2024 in a robust financial position, underlining the success of its capital allocation and project monetization strategy:

$99 million in gross cash proceeds from project sales, resulting in $60m profit before tax and after all costs and interest

$35 million in debt repaid bringing the long-term debt to zero

$10 million returned to shareholders via a return of capital

$37 million in cash and cash equivalents to drive future growth (as of the date of this release)

These results reflect the monetization of key Canadian assets, including the sale of the Georgetown Solar (Dec 13 th, 2023) and Sunnynook Solar (Nov 5 th, 2024) projects.

Following the successful closings of the Georgetown and Sunnynook transactions, the previously announced definitive agreements with Metlen Energy & Metals ("Metlen", June 1 st, 2023) for the acquisition of the remaining Alberta -based projects expired on April 30 th and the Company has returned the deposits to Metlen.

Given the changing regulatory landscape and Westbridge's strengthened financial position, the Company is pleased to retain full ownership of the Dolcy, Eastervale and Red Willow projects which represent a combined 1.8 GW of Solar and BESS in a core strategic market. The Company is now actively exploring:

Retaining and advancing selected Alberta projects toward construction and operation,

Engaging with new strategic partners to potentially co-invest in equity and project development.

This strategic pivot aligns with Westbridge's long-term objective of becoming a vertically integrated renewable energy company and enhances its ability to capture greater value across the development lifecycle.

"Our strong cash position and pipeline of high-quality projects allow us the flexibility to accelerate our strategy and maximize long-term value," said Scott Kelly, Chairman of Westbridge. "By maintaining optionality on our Alberta portfolio, we're positioning Westbridge to play a larger role in the energy transition."

As part of the transactions with Metlen, and subject to the achievement of certain post-closing milestones and conditions, Westbridge may receive additional cash proceeds up to $50m from the previously sold Georgetown and Sunnynook projects.

Westbridge is actively advancing the three late-stage renewable energy projects in Alberta, Canada Red Willow, Eastervale and Dolcy. Combined, these projects represent a significant addition to Canada's renewable infrastructure, focusing on large-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) and battery energy storage system (BESS) installations.

Project Dolcy received AUC approval and is now in the closing stages of development. Project Eastervale did not receive AUC approval; however, the Company is planning to resubmit in 2025 with a new and improved layout that addresses the AUC concerns. Similarly, project Red Willow design is being updated to better reflect the feedback received from the AUC in the recent proceedings.

Westbridge Renewable Energy is pleased to announce the expansion of its development portfolio into a new strategic market, Ontario. This milestone reflects the Company's ongoing commitment to delivering sustainable, utility-scale solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) projects that contribute to Canada's transition toward a low-carbon economy.

" Ontario will represent an important growth market for Westbridge," said Stefano Romanin, CEO of Westbridge. "By leveraging our proven track record in project development and monetization, along with the strength of our experienced team. We aim to quickly become a leading developer of greenfield solar PV and BESS projects in the province."

The Company has already secured three solar projects in Ontario (the "Ontario Projects"), each with site control in place, completed environmental permitting feasibility studies, and interconnection applications currently underway. Collectively, these projects will add approximately 500 MWdc of solar capacity to Westbridge's growing international development portfolio.

This expansion reinforces Westbridge's position as a key player in North America's renewable energy sector, advancing the clean energy transition through strategic growth and innovation.

With a diversified growing development portfolio approaching 10GW across four jurisdictions, Westbridge remains focused on:

Advancing utility-scale solar and battery storage projects

Securing power plant and interconnection approvals in Alberta and Ontario

Growing its international pipeline in the U.S., UK, and Italy

Westbridge continues to execute its proven development model while actively evaluating opportunities for long-term ownership and operation of select assets, enhancing shareholder value through both capital appreciation and strategic capital return.

