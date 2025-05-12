Quarterhill Inc.: Quarterhill Announces Results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), announces results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") that was held on Monday, May 12, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time). A replay of the Meeting can be viewed at the Investors section of Quarterhill's website.
At the Meeting, Quarterhill shareholders (present in person or by proxy) voted on the following, full details of which are set out in Quarterhill's April 1, 2025, Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular issued in connection with the Meeting:
1. The election of the following nominees to Quarterhill's Board of Directors, which was approved by shareholders as follows:
Votes For
%Votes For
Votes Against
%Votes Against
Asha Daniere
39,758,117
92.39
3,276,120
7.61
Pasquale T. (Pat) Deon
39,780,944
92.44
3,253,293
7.56
Rusty Lewis
39,260,654
91.23
3,773,583
8.77
Chuck Myers
39,958,589
92.85
3,075,648
7.15
Robin Saunders
39,765,256
92.40
3,268,981
7.60
Stephen A. Smith
39,727,221
92.32
3,307,016
7.68
2. Ordinary resolution appointing Ernst & Young Canada LLP as Quarterhill's auditors to hold office until the next annual meeting of Quarterhill's shareholders and authorizing the Company's Board of Directors to fix their remuneration, which was approved by shareholders as follows:
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
42,498,306
94.12
2,652,627
5.88
3. Ordinary resolution to approve, adopt and ratify an amendment to the Company's 2018 Equity Incentive Plan (the "Equity Plan"), which was approved by shareholders as follows:
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Against
% Votes Against
31,074,583
72.21
11,959,654
27.79
About Quarterhill
Quarterhill is a leading provider of tolling, safety and enforcement, and logistics solutions in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry. Our goal is technology-driven global leadership in ITS, via organic growth of our businesses, and by continuing an acquisition-oriented investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS and its adjacent markets. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com.
