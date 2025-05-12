Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.05.2025
Quarterhill Inc.: Quarterhill Announces Results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), announces results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") that was held on Monday, May 12, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time). A replay of the Meeting can be viewed at the Investors section of Quarterhill's website.

At the Meeting, Quarterhill shareholders (present in person or by proxy) voted on the following, full details of which are set out in Quarterhill's April 1, 2025, Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular issued in connection with the Meeting:

1. The election of the following nominees to Quarterhill's Board of Directors, which was approved by shareholders as follows:


Votes For

%Votes For

Votes Against

%Votes Against

Asha Daniere

39,758,117

92.39

3,276,120

7.61

Pasquale T. (Pat) Deon

39,780,944

92.44

3,253,293

7.56

Rusty Lewis

39,260,654

91.23

3,773,583

8.77

Chuck Myers

39,958,589

92.85

3,075,648

7.15

Robin Saunders

39,765,256

92.40

3,268,981

7.60

Stephen A. Smith

39,727,221

92.32

3,307,016

7.68

2. Ordinary resolution appointing Ernst & Young Canada LLP as Quarterhill's auditors to hold office until the next annual meeting of Quarterhill's shareholders and authorizing the Company's Board of Directors to fix their remuneration, which was approved by shareholders as follows:

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

42,498,306

94.12

2,652,627

5.88

3. Ordinary resolution to approve, adopt and ratify an amendment to the Company's 2018 Equity Incentive Plan (the "Equity Plan"), which was approved by shareholders as follows:

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Against

% Votes Against

31,074,583

72.21

11,959,654

27.79

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a leading provider of tolling, safety and enforcement, and logistics solutions in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry. Our goal is technology-driven global leadership in ITS, via organic growth of our businesses, and by continuing an acquisition-oriented investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS and its adjacent markets. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com.

SOURCE Quarterhill Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
