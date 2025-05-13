TRACKINSIGHT: Trackinsight Releases 2025 Global ETF Survey: ETF Industry on Overdrive: Shifting Gears, Breaking New Barriers

Trackinsight, in partnership with J.P. Morgan Asset Management and S&P Dow Jones Indices, is proud to announce the launch of its sixth annual global ETF survey report: ETF Industry on Overdrive: Shifting Gears, Breaking New Barriers.

Paris, May 13, 2025 - Trackinsight, a global leader in ETF research and analytics, today announced the release of its Global ETF Survey 2025 Report , ETF Industry on Overdrive: Shifting Gears, Breaking New Barrier s , in partnership with J.P. Morgan Asset Management and S&P Dow Jones Indices.

The global ETF engine is accelerating-and this year's report captures every twist, turn, and acceleration along the way.

Drawing on insights from over 600 professional investors managing more than $1.1 trillion in ETF assets globally, and powered by Trackinsight's extensive database of over 12,000 ETPs, the report delivers a comprehensive and forward-looking analysis of the ETF landscape.

What's inside?

Regional analysis covering major developments in Europe, Asia, and North America.

Key trends across active management, fixed income, thematic investing, ESG strategies, cryptocurrencies, and the accelerating rise of income- and options-based ETFs.

Over 80 bold predictions for ETF market for 2025 and beyond from influential industry leaders.

"ETFs didn't just make investing easier-they sparked a global revolution. Today, they are powering a new era of clarity, innovation, and opportunity for investors everywhere. ETF Industry on Overdrive captures this extraordinary acceleration-and offers a glimpse into the future of our industry," said Philippe Malaise, CEO of Trackinsight.

Key Survey Respondents' Insights:

ETF Adoption: Respondents primarily turn to ETFs for diversification, cost efficiency, and ease of trading. When selecting products, they prioritize performance, fees, liquidity, and the reputation of the provider, while ESG considerations tend to be secondary.

Respondents primarily turn to ETFs for diversification, cost efficiency, and ease of trading. When selecting products, they prioritize performance, fees, liquidity, and the reputation of the provider, while ESG considerations tend to be secondary. Active Management: Use of active ETFs is rising, driven by lower fees compared to mutual funds, greater transparency, and the potential for outperformance, particularly in equities and fixed income. While concerns about track records and consistent performance remain, nearly 70% of respondents plan to increase their allocations to active ETFs over the next six months.

Use of active ETFs is rising, driven by lower fees compared to mutual funds, greater transparency, and the potential for outperformance, particularly in equities and fixed income. While concerns about track records and consistent performance remain, nearly 70% of respondents plan to increase their allocations to active ETFs over the next six months. Fixed Income: Corporate and government bond ETFs are the top choices, with respondents showing a balanced preference between active and passive strategies. 80% of respondents also plan to boost their exposure to actively managed fixed income ETFs in the coming months.

Corporate and government bond ETFs are the top choices, with respondents showing a balanced preference between active and passive strategies. 80% of respondents also plan to boost their exposure to actively managed fixed income ETFs in the coming months. Thematic: Respondents use thematic ETFs mainly for diversification and to make long-term strategic investments, particularly in disruptive technology and digital infrastructure. Liquidity, cost, and risk-return profiles are the key selection factors, and more than half of respondents intend to increase their allocations to thematic ETFs.

Respondents use thematic ETFs mainly for diversification and to make long-term strategic investments, particularly in disruptive technology and digital infrastructure. Liquidity, cost, and risk-return profiles are the key selection factors, and more than half of respondents intend to increase their allocations to thematic ETFs. ESG: Investments in ESG ETFs are largely driven by personal convictions and environmental priorities. However, greenwashing and transparency concerns remain major challenges. There is a strong preference for active ESG strategies, with more than half of respondents planning to increase their ESG ETF allocations - especially among European investors.

Investments in ESG ETFs are largely driven by personal convictions and environmental priorities. However, greenwashing and transparency concerns remain major challenges. There is a strong preference for active ESG strategies, with more than half of respondents planning to increase their ESG ETF allocations - especially among European investors. Cryptocurrency: Crypto ETFs generally represent a small portion of portfolios, used mainly for diversification and long-term value appreciation. Respondents cite ease of access, regulatory protection, and security as key reasons for favoring ETFs over direct ownership, and nearly 60% plan to increase their allocations.

Crypto ETFs generally represent a small portion of portfolios, used mainly for diversification and long-term value appreciation. Respondents cite ease of access, regulatory protection, and security as key reasons for favoring ETFs over direct ownership, and nearly 60% plan to increase their allocations. Income and Options-Based Strategies: Dividend and fixed income ETFs continue to be primary tools for generating income, with growing interest in options-based strategies like covered calls and buffered products. Around 60% of respondents expect to increase investments in options ETFs alongside broader income-focused allocations.

"2025 is the year of active ETFs," said Travis Spence, Global Head of ETFs at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "In an environment defined by persistent market uncertainty, our newest Trackinsight Survey shows a decisive shift toward active strategies. Investors are seeking greater precision, adaptability, and risk-aware performance-and active ETFs are meeting that demand in core equities and fixed income. Over 90% of investors surveyed are planning to increase or maintain allocations to active ETFs.

"The role of financial indices within the ETF industry continues to evolve and are increasingly used as a powerful tool of innovation for institutional investors." said Robert Ross, Chief Commercial Officer at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

In addition to the full study, Trackinsight have released a condensed digest summarizing key insights from the 2025 Global ETF Survey-also available at trackinsight.com.

