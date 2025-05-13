Australian PV innovator SunDrive Solar says it has struck an agreement with two of China's biggest solar equipment manufacturers to help launch its copper electrode technology onto the global market. From pv magazine Australia SunDrive has signed a joint development agreement (JDA) with Maxwell Technologies and Jiangsu Vistar Equipment Technology to co-develop and distribute commercial-scale direct-copper plating tools to produce high-efficiency heterojunction (HJT) solar cells. Sydney-based SunDrive has been developing technology that uses copper for PV cell metallization, instead of silver. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...