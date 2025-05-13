u-blox AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

u-blox introduces PointPerfect Global, completing its GNSS correction service portfolio with seamless worldwide coverage



13.05.2025 / 09:35 CET/CEST





New service delivers reliable high-precision positioning for precision agriculture, UAVs, and autonomous robotics - even in the most remote environments - designed for use with the u-blox ZED-X20P GNSS receiver. Thalwil, Switzerland - May 13, 2025 - u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies for automotive, industrial and consumer markets, has announced PointPerfect Global , the latest addition to its high-precision GNSS correction services. Designed for demanding applications such as precision agriculture, UAV-based mapping, and autonomous outdoor robotics, the new service provides sub-decimeter positioning accuracy worldwide - even in remote locations - via internet and L-band satellite broadcast. Part of the expanding PointPerfect portfolio, PointPerfect Global completes the u-blox correction services offering-joining PointPerfect Live , the regional nRTK service for the most demanding applications, and PointPerfect Flex , the original PPP-RTK service optimized for wide-ranging and flexible IoT deployments. Together, the portfolio delivers scalable, high-performance positioning solutions that meet even the most demanding customer expectations. Global reach with high reliability PointPerfect Global delivers PPP-AR (Precise Point Positioning with Ambiguity Resolution) corrections via IP and satellite L-band, enabling convergence times under 2 minutes and <10 cm accuracy. It is optimized for products built on the X20 platform. The u-blox ZED-X20P all-band, high-precision GNSS receiver will be the first to support PointPerfect Global, integrating native L-band support and allowing reliable performance where cellular connectivity is unavailable. Purpose-built for mass-market autonomy and scalability With its broadcast-based global coverage, PointPerfect Global supports scalable deployment across continents without complex regional integration. It enables OEMs and solution providers to bring autonomous systems to market faster, reduce operational complexity, and streamline global logistics. Applications span agriculture, robotics, drones, industrial automation, and automotive, where consistent performance and minimal infrastructure dependency are critical. Full portfolio, full flexibility With the introduction of PointPerfect Global, u-blox now offers a comprehensive GNSS correction services portfolio that adapts to varying regional, technical, and commercial needs. From real-time centimeter-level accuracy in regional markets to flexible, worldwide coverage, PointPerfect services deliver reliable, scalable, and cost-effective positioning across the globe. Availability Early access to PointPerfect Global will begin in late 2025 and general availability is expected in H1 2026. For further information, please contact: Investor Relations Media Rafael Duarte Sven Etzold Phone: +41 79 966 89 12 Phone: +41 76 561 0066 rafael.duarte@u-blox.com sven.etzold@u-blox.com u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies. We are the pioneers behind high-precision technologies, providing smart and reliable solutions that enable people, vehicles, and machines to determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, and offices across Europe, Asia, and the USA, we are making a global impact. Join us on social media - X , Facebook , YouTube , LinkedIn and Instagram .

( www.u-blox.com ) Disclaimer

This release contains certain forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the u blox Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include risks related to the success of and demand for the Group's products, the potential for the Group's products to become obsolete, the Group's ability to defend its intellectual property, the Group's ability to develop and commercialize new products in a timely manner, the dynamic and competitive environment in which the Group operates, the regulatory environment, changes in currency exchange rates, the Group's ability to generate revenues and profitability, and the Group's ability to realize its expansion projects in a timely manner. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this report. u blox is providing the information in this release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward looking statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



End of Media Release

