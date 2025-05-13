DJ Amundi Prime Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist (PRIG LN) Amundi Prime Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-May-2025 / 09:22 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 12-May-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 17.0717 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7197159 CODE: PRIG LN ISIN: LU1931975236 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931975236 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIG LN LEI Code: 213800G6JBAW8A8FNO08 Sequence No.: 387979 EQS News ID: 2136230 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

