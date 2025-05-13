In-context edits, AI-built schemas, and free hosting take headless sites from draft to live in minutes

Strapi, the company behind the world's leading open-source headless CMS, today kicked off StrapiConf 2025, its first-ever in-person conference, drawing more than 350 attendees to Paris and thousands of online viewers. Leaders from Adidas, Airbus, Yatra, and more will share real-world success stories, while Strapi unveils the following product announcements designed to eliminate CMS friction, accelerate time-to-market, and preserve headless flexibility.

Live Preview (Live Now)

Editors can now update content on the left side of the admin panel and watch their site refresh instantly on the right, no tab-switching or rebuilds. The one-screen workflow cuts review cycles, reduces errors, and speeds up publishing without sacrificing the flexibility of a headless setup.

Strapi AI Content-Type Builder (Private Beta)

A conversational co-pilot that turns a project brief, code repository, or Figma link into complete content models in seconds. Developers describe their vision, and Strapi AI proposes Collection Types, Components, and relationships, complete with visual change-tracking and drag-and-drop re-ordering, turning hours of manual content modeling into minutes. This innovation addresses a well-known issue: poor content structure can cause performance bottlenecks, make projects harder to maintain, and create a frustrating editing experience for marketing teams.

Free Strapi Cloud plan (Live Now)

Ideal for prototypes and very simple blogs and websites, the new Free plan offers generous storage and bandwidth with no credit card needed. When projects mature, paid tiers add extra environments, automated backups, and higher limits so teams can scale seamlessly.

AWS Marketplace Listing (Live Now)

Enterprises can deploy Strapi production clusters via AWS Marketplace in a few clicks, enjoying unified AWS billing and 24×7 infrastructure support. The listing removes procurement hurdles and accelerates time-to-value for large organizations.

Cloudinary, Shopify, and BigCommerce Integrations Homepage Widget API (Available Now for all v5 users)

Built-in Shopify and BigCommerce product pickers let marketers attach products without plugins and a Cloudinary media picker enables easy asset reuse. The new Widget API lets developers customize the homepage, to include calendars, analytics, or custom workflows, tailoring the CMS to unique business processes.

"From real-time editing to AI-assisted schema design, we're closing the gap between idea and launch while keeping the freedom of a fully headless architecture," said Pierre Burgy, Strapi co-founder and CEO.

