Germany's iconic department store chain deploys Blue Yonder's AI-driven demand and replenishment capabilities to strengthen its commitment to quality and convenience

In today's rapidly evolving retail landscape, consumers increasingly seek personalized shopping experiences tailored to meet their specific demand requirements. For omni-channel retailers, success depends on seamlessly delivering high-quality products and excellent customer service powered by advanced technology that effectively supports a demand-driven, omni-channel strategy.

That is why Galeria, Germany's leading department store chain, has chosen to deploy Blue Yonder's demand and replenishment capabilities to strengthen its supply chain and enhance operational efficiency. This strategic investment enables the retailer to deliver a highly responsive and seamless shopping experience across both in-store and online channels, reinforcing Galeria's commitment to quality and convenience.

Galeria previously relied mainly on manual processes that limited the company's ability to forecast demand and accurately allocate inventory across its stores. Through strong collaboration between Galeria's IT, purchasing and supply chain teams and Blue Yonder, the teams were able to significantly improve the retailer's data quality, availability, and business process efficiency. The collaboration was also pivotal in establishing well-defined system interfaces to support seamless data integration and automation. A crucial milestone in this transformation was the development of a robust forecasting model, built through extensive analysis of transactional and promotional data.

"Galeria's supply chain management is undergoing a significant transformation, with a primary focus on boosting customer satisfaction," said Moritz Winter, chief supply chain officer, Galeria. "To achieve this, it was crucial to enhance both stock availability and allocation accuracy. There was an urgent need to improve the management of allocations and replenishments, streamline business processes, and implement standardization and automation. Galeria recognized Blue Yonder as the ideal supply chain solutions provider for this transformation."

"Blue Yonder's demand and replenishment capabilities provide a high level of standardization, AI-driven forecasting, and process simplification, making them a perfect fit for our needs," said Alexander Rings, director, inventory management buying analytics, Galeria. "The implementation was initially designed to help us transform into a customer- and demand-driven supply chain by leveraging software as an enabler; however, it also reshaped our understanding of central business processes and needs. While stock availability increased significantly, we are in parallel working on fundamentally improving data and buying processes."

With Blue Yonder's AI-powered demand and replenishment capabilities, Galeria will be able to:

Utilize a fully automated machine learning model that enhances supply chain agility and resilience, allowing rapid adaptation to local demand, market shifts, and external factors.

that enhances supply chain agility and resilience, allowing rapid adaptation to local demand, market shifts, and external factors. Improve customer service levels by aligning inventory with actual demand, reducing the risk of stockouts, minimizing overstocking, and reducing waste.

by aligning inventory with actual demand, reducing the risk of stockouts, minimizing overstocking, and reducing waste. Streamline lifecycle management, especially for seasonal and promotional products.

especially for seasonal and promotional products. Accelerate new product introductions and optimize seasonal assortment plans.

and optimize seasonal assortment plans. Enhance end-of-life product management, reducingmarkdowns and excess inventory through demand pattern analysis.

With Blue Yonder's capabilities now live, Galeria can forecast, plan, and execute with greater accuracy optimizing inventory, improving fulfillment, and driving operational efficiency across both in-store and online channels. This transformation not only strengthens Galeria's supply chain but also deepens customer loyalty through a seamless shopping experience.

"We are proud to collaborate with Galeria to optimize their supply chain. As Galeria continues its business and processes innovation, we look forward to being a key solution provider and advisor in their journey, ensuring that their supply chain evolves alongside their success," said Vince Beacom, president, global retail, Blue Yonder.

Additional Resources:

Learn more about Blue Yonder solutions for Retail Planning

Learn more about Blue Yonder solutions for Apparel and Footwear

About Galeria

With around 185 million visitors a year and 83 stores in around 70 cities, GALERIA S.à r.l. Co. KG, the largest department store in Germany, always has one goal in mind: to focus on its customers. Versatility, regionality and strategic partnerships play a decisive role in this. A mix of modern brands, paired with quality and first-class service, characterize the innovative and inspiring shopping experience. GALERIA analyzes its target groups precisely and is therefore the market leader in categories such as lingerie, luggage and accessories. The market halls and restaurants round off the shopping offer in the department stores. In addition to the stationary range, GALERIA offers around 1,500 brands on its online marketplace, www.galeria.de. All this makes GALERIA one of the most important shopping destinations in the heart of German city centers. More information at www.galeria.de.

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world leader in end-to-end digital supply chain transformation. With a unified, AI-driven platform and multi-tier network, Blue Yonder empowers businesses to operate sustainably, scale profitably, and delight their customers all at machine speed. Blue Yonder's modern supply chain innovations and unmatched industry expertise help more than 3,000 retailers, manufacturers, and logistics service providers to confidently navigate supply chain complexity and disruption. blueyonder.com

"Blue Yonder" is a trademark or registered trademark of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name "Blue Yonder" is a trademark and/or property of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of the companies with which they are associated.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250513357648/en/

Contacts:

Blue Yonder Corporate Communications:

mediarelationsteam@blueyonder.com

U.S.: +1 480-308-3037

EMEA: +39 335 7849149