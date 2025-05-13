Firm releases comprehensive macro insights into the European self-storage sector, via its latest Outlook report

Green Street, the foremost provider of commercial real estate intelligence and insights, has expanded its private market research coverage to the European self-storage sector. Utilising 5 years of forecasted insights and 10 years of historical data, Green Street's new Self-Storage Outlook focuses on investment opportunities available in 30 European cities.

"Living quarters are becoming more compact and storage space is being cut back in urban developments, necessitating off-premises storage solutions for residential occupiers. Additionally, approximately 40% of the business customer base consists of small-to-medium-sized entities, particularly online retailers in the region," said Marie Dormeuil, Head of European Market Analytics. "The growth in real spending on storable goods is expected to increase at 2% per annum over the next five years, supporting healthy demand growth."

Green Street continues to invest in product innovation and expanding its breadth of research coverage by unveiling a host of proprietary data and analytics geared toward market participants in the European self-storage space. The new offering includes: market and NUTS3 grades, net initial yields, Commercial Property Price Indices (CPPIs), IRRs, and historical time series and 5-year forecasts for operating fundamentals. Users will be equipped with standardised metrics for easy comparability which can integrate into their own day-to-day modelling to enhance analysis.

Key takeaways from the Outlook report include:

European self-storage market overview in a global context

The evolution of the sector and its future growth potential

Demand and supply drivers, along with forecasts for operating fundamentals

Transactions, asset value trends, and expected investment returns

"The European self-storage sector is poised to grow given its relative infancy compared to many other major global economies. New players are entering the market, and investors would benefit from using Green Street's research and data as they prepare to participate in the proliferation of this niche sector," said Andres Toome, Senior Research Analyst.

To learn more about Green Street's Self-Storage Outlook report, please click here.

About Green Street

Green Street is the leading provider of actionable commercial real estate research, news, data, analytics, and advisory services in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Australia. For 40 years, Green Street has delivered unparalleled intelligence and trusted data on the public and private real estate markets, helping investors, banks, lenders, and other industry participants optimize investment and strategic decisions. The firm delivers exclusive market information, conclusion-driven insights, and predictive analytics through a SaaS platform. To learn more, please visit www.greenstreet.com.

