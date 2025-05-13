Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.05.2025
PR Newswire
13.05.2025 10:06 Uhr
Parliament Hill LTD: Parliament Hill Launches New Member Savings App, Expanding the Future of Benefits for Membership Associations

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, 13 May, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Parliament Hill, the UK's leading provider of benefits platforms for membership associations, is proud to announce the rollout of a groundbreaking new mobile app designed to help members save money on the things that matter most - anytime, anywhere.

Parliament Hill is the UK's leading provider of membership association benefits platforms, serving over 6.2 million members across a wide range of industries.

The app, launching this spring, gives members of participating associations access to a wide range of discounts, cashback offers, and exclusive deals - all in one seamless, user-friendly experience. Whether it's everyday essentials, travel, experiences, or wellbeing, the app puts meaningful savings directly into the hands of members.

To deliver exceptional value from day one, Parliament Hill has partnered with Tillo, the UK's leading gift card API platform, to power a rich catalogue of top retail and lifestyle brands. This collaboration ensures that members have instant access to an extensive, ever-evolving marketplace of savings opportunities - all backed by Tillo's trusted technology and expansive network.

"We're focused on delivering high-impact, everyday value to members through intuitive digital experiences," said Gautam Sahgal, Executive Chairman of Parliament Hill. "This app is the first step in an ambitious roadmap to completely modernise how member benefits are accessed and experienced."

What's Next for the Platform

The app will continue to evolve with exciting new features that reflect the needs of the diverse member bases Parliament Hill serves - including healthcare professionals, educators, financial advisers, and more. Future developments will include:

  • Curated content tailored to specific audiences, ensuring relevance and utility.
  • Financial products, developed and distributed in line with Parliament Hill's FCA authorisation, offering trusted value-added services.
  • Premium membership tiers, enabling members to subscribe for even greater value - unlocking enhanced benefits, exclusive offers, and personalised experiences.

"We're building more than just an app," added Sahgal. "We're creating a benefits ecosystem - one that's personal, dynamic, and responsive to what today's members actually want."

Parliament Hill's mission remains clear: to empower membership organisations with tools that boost engagement, retention, and value - while giving members more from their everyday lives.

About Parliament Hill

Parliament Hill builds and manages high-performing member benefits platforms for over 100 professional membership organisations in the UK, representing more than 6.2 million members. Its focus is on delivering value, relevance, and measurable impact to membership associations and their members through innovative products and partnerships. For more information, please visit www.parliament-hill.co.uk.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2683440/5313128/Parliament_Hill_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/parliament-hill-launches-new-member-savings-app-expanding-the-future-of-benefits-for-membership-associations-302452526.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
