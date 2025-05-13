Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Titan für Raketen, Vanadium für Batterien: Radar-Projekt perfekt für die Industrie-Revolution!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.05.2025 10:06 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eatron Technologies Ltd: Eatron Opens Tokyo Office Following Selection for Tokyo Metropolitan Government's Prestigious Green Transformation Program

Finanznachrichten News

TOKYO, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eatron Technologies Limited, a UK-based developer of AI-powered battery optimization software platform, has established its Japan office in Tokyo following its selection for the Tokyo Metropolitan Government's GX (Green Transformation) Support Program for Foreign Companies.

Eatron Opens Tokyo Office Following Selection for Tokyo Metropolitan Government's Prestigious Green Transformation Program

This program is designed to attract and support overseas companies with advanced technologies that can contribute to Japan's decarbonization and sustainability goals. Eatron was one of seven companies selected through a competitive process, which included 59 applications from 20 countries and regions.

Eatron develops Intelligent Optimization Software for lithium-ion batteries, which integrates AI, physical models, and cloud-edge architecture to improve the safety, performance, and lifetime of the batteries in operation. The software is used across a wide range of applications including electric vehicles (EVs), light mobility, commercial vehicles, and energy storage systems (ESS). Key functions include accurate estimation of battery State of Charge (SoC) and State of Health (SoH), which are critical to ensure high performance and longevity enabling second-life battery applications and supporting a circular battery economy.

The establishment of the Tokyo office extends Eatron's global coverage and enhances its collaboration with automotive OEMs, battery pack suppliers, Tier 1s, and ESS integrators in Japan.

Eatron is currently active in several global research and industry consortia, supporting areas such as enhanced battery safety, battery swapping, modular battery system optimization, and fleet-level battery analytics. These technologies aim to improve cost efficiency and flexibility in electrification strategies.

The Tokyo office will also serve as the base for Eatron's future local hiring and partnerships, with a view to expanding technical and commercial operations in Japan over the next five years. Initial hires will support engineering, business development, and customer success roles.

"We would like to thank the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the review committee for their support," said Dr Umut Genc, CEO of Eatron. "Our aim is to contribute intelligent, scalable software solutions to support Japan's goals in electrification and sustainable energy."

About Eatron
We develop AI-powered battery optimization software that gives our clients the edge in safety, efficiency, and performance.

With advanced technology and world-class engineering, we help industries tackle challenges, reduce risks and lead the electrification revolution.

Website
LinkedIn
Youtube

Links
Support for GX-Related Foreign Companies - Invest Tokyo - Tokyo Metropolitan Government

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2685050/Eatron_Opens_Tokyo_Office.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eatron-opens-tokyo-office-following-selection-for-tokyo-metropolitan-governments-prestigious-green-transformation-program-302452512.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.