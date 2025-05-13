AI Insights is the first solution to QA benchmarks with multilayer defenses, ensuring full transparency, and providing clear guidance for safe, scalable LLM adoption

LatticeFlow AI, a leading company connecting AI governance and operations, today announced the launch of AI Insights, the first independent LLM risk evaluation service for secure business adoption. AI Insights gives AI and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) leaders clear, actionable intelligence on enabling fast, secure and confident adoption of foundation models.

Rooted in Swiss values of neutrality, precision, and trust, AI Insights addresses growing concern over the lack of transparency, relevance, and independence in today's leaderboard-driven benchmarks. Most rely on static benchmark evaluations or crowdsourced ratings, methods that have often been proven to be gamed and disconnected from real-world enterprise needs.

AI Insights sets a new standard, favoring transparency, independence, and real-world relevance over leaderboard rankings and performance metrics. It's designed to provide enterprise leaders independent, trustworthy, and business-oriented evaluations that support secure and compliant AI adoption.

"For the first time, AI, risk and compliance leaders can get independent, transparent and technical evidence about whether a foundation model is fit for use, before it's deployed," said Dr. Petar Tsankov, CEO and Co-founder of LatticeFlow AI. "AI Insights enables organizations to accelerate AI adoption by ensuring secure and compliant AI deployment."

Business Value: Transparency, Readiness, and Actionable Guidance

AI Insights delivers independent evaluations of foundation models using the most comprehensive set of benchmarks tailored to real-world business requirements, covering security, fairness, and regulatory alignment.

Each evaluation provides clear, actionable recommendations to support secure and compliant generative AI adoption. The results are presented in intuitive reports that explain model behavior, flag critical issues like bias or prompt vulnerabilities, and offer mitigation recommendations.

Addressing Current Concerns Around AI Benchmarks

The launch comes as scrutiny mounts around traditional AI benchmarks, many of which reward models for optimizing against leaderboards rather than performing safely and reliably in practice. AI Insights offers a new model, one that prioritizes transparency over leaderboard hype, and business requirements over performance points.

AI Insights builds on LatticeFlow AI's experience building COMPL-AI, the first technical framework aligned with the EU AI Act, welcomed by the EU AI Office and co-developed with ETH Zurich and INSAIT.

About LatticeFlow AI

LatticeFlow AI empowers enterprises to deploy AI systems that are high-performing, trustworthy, and compliant, bridging the gap between AI governance frameworks and technical operations.

The company offers the first solution to evaluate the business-readiness of foundation models through AI Insights, helping risk, compliance, and business leaders make evidence-based adoption decisions. It also provides AI Go!, a comprehensive solution that operationalizes AI governance by linking business risk requirements to technical AI controls, enabling organizations to assure trust, safety, and compliance across their AI systems.

In collaboration with ETH Zurich and INSAIT, LatticeFlow AI developed COMPL-AI, the first open-source framework translating the EU AI Act into actionable technical checks.

LatticeFlow AI is part of the AI Champions initiative and has received global recognition, including awards from the US Army, the White House's U.S. PETs Challenge, and repeated inclusion in the CB Insights AI 100.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250513967893/en/

Contacts:

Media Enquiries:

Gloria Fernandez, Marketing Director

media@latticeflow.ai

LatticeFlow AI