WKN: A2QRSP | ISIN: SE0015657788
Frankfurt
13.05.25
Yubico AB: Interim report January - March 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Quarterly summary
First quarter

  • Net sales increased by 24.9 percent to SEK 623.1 (498.9) million, corresponding to an increase of 22.4 percent in local currencies
  • Subscription sales amounted to SEK 79.6 (56.5) million, corresponding to 12.8 (11.3) percent of net sales
  • EBIT amounted to SEK 92.6 (85.1) million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 14.9 (17.0) percent
  • Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 0.58 (0.84)

Significant events after the end of the period

  • On April 15th, Yubico appointed Snejana Koleva as new CFO. She will assume her role as CFO no later than October 13, 2025. Our current CFO, Camilla Öberg, and Snejana Koleva will work in parallel during a transition period to ensure a smooth handover
  • The Annual General Meeting will be held today May 13, 2025. For more information see https://investors.yubico.com/en/annual-general-meeting-2025/

Webcast/teleconference
Yubico will hold a webcast/conference call today, May 13, 2025, at 09:00 CET. Mattias Danielsson, CEO of Yubico and Camilla Öberg, CFO of Yubico, will present and answer questions.
To participate in the conference, click on the following link: https://yubico.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2025
Via the webcast, you can ask written questions. If you wish to ask questions verbally, please register on the following link: https://conference.inderes.com/teleconference/?id=5005706

Interim reports
The complete interim report for January to March 2025 will be available on https://investors.yubico.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations/

For more information contact:

Alexandra Barganowski, Investor Relations
+46 (0) 72 083 27 50
alexandra.barganowski@yubico.com

About Yubico

Yubico (Nasdaq Stockholm: YUBICO), the inventor of the YubiKey, offers the gold standard for phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication (MFA), stopping account takeovers in their tracks and making secure login easy and available for everyone. Since the company was founded in 2007, it has been a leader in setting global standards for secure access to computers, mobile devices, servers, browsers, and internet accounts. Yubico is a creator and core contributor to the FIDO2, WebAuthn, and FIDO Universal 2nd Factor (U2F) open authentication standards, and is a pioneer in delivering modern, hardware-based passkey authentication security at scale to customers in over 160 countries.

Yubico's solutions enable passwordless logins using the most secure form of passkey technology. YubiKeys work out-of-the-box across more than a thousand consumer and enterprise applications and services, delivering strong security with a fast and easy experience.

As part of its mission to make the internet more secure for everyone, Yubico donates YubiKeys to organizations helping at-risk individuals through the philanthropic initiative, Secure it Forward. The company is headquartered in Stockholm and Santa Clara, CA. For more information on Yubico, visit us at www.yubico.com.

This information is information that Yubico is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-05-13 07:00 CEST.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.