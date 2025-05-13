Anzeige
13.05.2025 10:42 Uhr
Equiti Group Appoints Yiannos Xenophontos as Group Head of Trading to Support Global Growth

Finanznachrichten News

DUBAI, UAE, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equiti Group, a leading global provider of online trading and fintech solutions, has appointed Yiannos Xenophontos as its new Group Head of Trading. The high-profile hire marks a major milestone in the company's strategic growth journey.

Equiti Group welcomes Yiannos Xenophontos as Group Head of Trading

With more than 15 years of experience in financial services and capital markets, Yiannos brings extensive industry knowledge and proven leadership to Equiti's trading operations, further strengthening the Group's commitment to excellence, innovation, and institutional-grade service delivery. He will relocate to Equiti's global headquarters in Dubai shortly.

Proven leadership across global markets

Yiannos began his career in London as a Financial Products Analyst in banking before joining FxPro Financial Services Ltd, where he held several senior positions including Chief Dealer and most recently Chief Operating Officer.

"Yiannos' deeply technical experience in trading and the financial services sector is a tremendous addition to Equiti." said Iskandar Najjar, Equiti Group CEO & co-founder.

"With Yiannos joining the team, I know we can continue to deliver the best execution and trading experience across the globe."

Continuing on Equiti's growth trajectory

Yiannos joins Equiti at a pivotal time, as the Group accelerates its global expansion, product diversification, and commitment to regulated markets.

"I'm thrilled to join Equiti during such an exciting phase of growth," said Yiannos Xenophontos, Equiti's Global Head of Trading. "The chance to help shape a high-performing global trading operation alongside a talented, innovative team is an opportunity I truly value. Together, we will continue building a trading engine that is smart, scalable, and laser-focused on client success."

About Equiti Group

Equiti Group is a global leader in advanced trading technology, payment software, virtual assets, asset management and physical commodity solutions. With a presence across Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, the Group is licensed in major financial jurisdictions including the UK, UAE and Cyprus. The Group delivers a best-in-class financial experience to clients across retail, professional, and institutional segments. Learn more at www.equiti.com


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2685993/Yiannos_Xenophontos_cropped.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2606487/equiti_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/equiti-group-appoints-yiannos-xenophontos-as-group-head-of-trading-to-support-global-growth-302453642.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
