Regulatory News:

The management of Orano has still received no information regarding the director of Orano Mining Niger, after the Nigerien security services raided the offices of its subsidiaries SOMAÏR, COMINAK, IMOURAREN SA and Orano Mining in Niamey on Monday, May 5th

During this intrusion in the premises, electronic devices and cellphones belonging to all staff were seized and the managing directors of these subsidiaries were held and interrogated in their offices.

Following this operation, the director of Orano Mining Niger is reported to have been taken to the headquarters of the Nigerien General Directorate of External Documentation and Surveillance (Direction Générale de la Documentation et de la Sécurité Extérieure, DGDSE). Following this arbitrary, extra-judicial arrest, it has proven impossible to establish any communication with him and the police is still preventing access to subsidiary offices at Niamey.

Orano deplores this intervention, for which no legal basis nor reason has been offered, and has therefore decided to file a suit with the courts of the Republic of Niger for arbitrary arrest, illegal detention and unjust confiscation of the property of Nigerien companies, subsidiaries of Orano and the State of Niger itself.

The Group once again expresses its deep concern at this situation and is doing everything it can to support its arrested colleague and the teams affected. Orano's top priority remains the security of all of its staff.

For the record, last December, Orano observed that it had lost control of subsidiaries in Niger, and opened several international arbitration proceedings against the State of Niger.

About Orano

As a leading international operator in the field of nuclear materials, Orano delivers solutions to address present and future global energy and health challenges. Its expertise and mastery of cutting-edge technologies enable Orano to offer its customers high value-added products and services throughout the entire fuel cycle. Every day, the Orano group's 17,500 employees draw on their skills, unwavering dedication to safety and constant quest for innovation, with the commitment to develop know-how in the transformation and control of nuclear materials, for the climate and for a healthy and resource-efficient world, now and tomorrow.

Orano, giving nuclear energy its full value.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250513036045/en/

Contacts:

Press Office

+33 (0)1 34 96 12 15

press@orano.group

Investor relations

Marc Quesnoy

investors@orano.group