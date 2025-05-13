A three-year field experiment comparing the performance and reliability of passivated emitter and rear cell (PERC), tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon), and silicon heterojunction (SHJ) modules in desert climates found that HJT modules exhibited the highest degradation, while TOPCon modules showed the lowest degradation. Scientists from Qatar's Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) have conducted a comprehensive three-year field experiment, comparing the performance and reliability of PERC, TOPCon, and HJT solar modules in desert climates. They assessed the panels indoors and outdoors to evaluate ...

