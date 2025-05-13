Contentsquare brings together the power of AI, autonomous agents, seamless data export, and advanced mobile analytics to equip teams with faster insights and next-best-actions

CX CIRCLE--Contentsquare, a global leader in digital analytics, today unveiled Sense, a suite of AI-powered capabilities that transform how teams discover insights, make decisions, and improve the user experience at speed and scale.

Built into the Contentsquare platform, Sense eliminates the heavy lifting from analytics by automating complex analyses, surfacing beginner-friendly insights, and allowing teams of all skill levels to move from data to action in minutes.

"We've reimagined analytics to help teams act faster and drive greater results," said Jonathan Cherki, CEO Founder of Contentsquare. "With Sense, we're moving from one-click analytics to no-click intelligence where AI doesn't just surface the insights, it accomplishes tasks for you and frees you up to focus on what matters most: delivering incredible customer experiences."

Meet Sense: a New AI Agent That Puts Insight-to-Action on Autopilot

At the heart of Sense is an autonomous AI agent, designed to think, plan, analyze and act on your behalf. Combining the power of generative AI with Contentsquare's high-fidelity web and mobile app behavioral data, Sense can plan and run complex analysis workflows, tailor insights to business goals, and deliver proactive recommendations for content, design, and conversion optimization.

Key AI capabilities include:

Chat to next-best-action: A natural language interface that lets any team member ask a question, sets up a dedicated dataset and visualization, navigates the user automatically through the analysis, and explains the next best action in a few words no technical skills needed.

A natural language interface that lets any team member ask a question, sets up a dedicated dataset and visualization, navigates the user automatically through the analysis, and explains the next best action in a few words no technical skills needed. Multi-session summaries AI-generated recaps of user behavior that highlight key patterns, issues, and friction points on web and mobile app sessions in seconds, without watching hours of session replays.

AI-generated recaps of user behavior that highlight key patterns, issues, and friction points on web and mobile app sessions in seconds, without watching hours of session replays. Voice of Customer: AI survey generation and summarisation, to make customer feedback actionable without spending hours tagging user comments.

AI survey generation and summarisation, to make customer feedback actionable without spending hours tagging user comments. Mobile app analysis With robust mobile app data at its core, Sense helps teams understand every tap, swipe, and gesture a critical advantage in a mobile-first world where experience is everything.

With a recent survey by Contentsquare revealing that over 37% of teams spend between 26% and 50% of their work time just finding and validating data, there is a clear need for streamlined data access and simplified workflows.1 Upcoming planned capabilities include the ability to complete multiple analyses in parallel, provide content or design recommendations, and schedule recurring reports

"Sense AI has taken the guesswork and the manual effort out of analysis. What used to take days, we can now achieve in minutes. Our usage has skyrocketed because using Sense feels so intuitive and empowering so much so that our product managers are in there every day now. With it, we can prioritize our roadmap focusing on the features that matter most to our customers. At the end of the day, Contentsquare helps us make smarter decisions, faster and build a better product for our customers." Andy Dover, Software Development Manager, Lightspeed Commerce

With access to an industry-leading quantitative and qualitative dataset encompassing user behavior, frustration, zone-by-zone interactions, and cross-device journeys, Sense is uniquely able to apply the latest in generative AI to surface friction, highlight opportunities, and get teams from data to insight to action faster.

Better AI Starts With Better Data: Announcing Data Connect

AI is only as good as the data it's trained on. That's why Contentsquare is doubling down on data quality and flexibility with Data Connect a new solution that allows teams including data teams to export experience, performance, and error data into their cloud environment.

Data Connect features out-of-the-box integrations to industry-leading enterprise platforms including Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, to provide seamless access to AI-ready data within Snowflake. Contentsquare has also established integrations with BigQuery, Databricks, Amazon Redshift and S3, and simplified connection to Microsoft Fabric, providing access to AI-ready data without the need for custom APIs or manual data wrangling. Use cases include marketing automation, personalization, churn prevention and fraud detection, while also fueling machine learning models and feeding AI agents for data teams.

"Contentsquare has played a key role in how organizations decode and leverage complex behavioral data, empowering customers to make data-driven decisions with confidence," said Saptarshi Mukherjee, Director of Product, Data Engineering at Snowflake. "The introduction of Data Connect marks a significant leap forward, enabling teams to seamlessly integrate and synthesize product analytics and experience insights within Snowflake's powerful ecosystem. An integration with Snowflake not only streamlines data workflows but delivers a transformative, intelligent data experience that helps organizations unlock deeper insights and drive meaningful business outcomes."

AI-Powered Insights Across Devices: Improved Autocapture for Mobile

Getting started with Contentsquare for mobile has also never been easier. Designed to streamline the collection of behavioral data from mobile apps, Smart Capture now supports leading mobile frameworks like React Native, Flutter, and Jetpack Compose giving you complete behavioral data across every screen and gesture, without hours spent on manual tagging.

This means you can launch faster, capture every interaction from day one, and answer critical questions retroactively even if you didn't plan ahead.

"Our vision is to redefine what it means to leverage data. It's about more than just faster insights it's about reshaping productivity and setting a new standard for how companies can operate in real time, all while staying focused on delivering the seamless, personalized experiences today's customers expect," added Cherki.

Contentsquare announced its latest product releases at CX Circle London, the company's annual flagship event that brings together around 2,000 customer experience innovators and industry leaders to explore advancements in digital experience strategies.

About Contentsquare

Contentsquare is a leader in digital analytics, empowering businesses of all sizes with the insights they need to understand customers and deliver seamless experiences at scale. Its all-in-one experience intelligence platform provides rich and contextual insight into customer behaviors, sentiment, and intent, across all channels, helping businesses continuously deliver the right experience on web, mobile, and apps. More than 1.3M websites worldwide rely on Contentsquare's AI-powered platform to grow their business, drive customer loyalty, and operate with greater efficiency in a constantly changing world. To learn more, visit www.contentsquare.com

__________________________ 1 Survey of 1,000 respondents in the United States, working across a diverse range of industries in companies of 1000+ employees, and conducted between April and May 2025

