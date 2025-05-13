Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.05.2025
PR Newswire
13.05.2025 11:06 Uhr
Eligo Bioscience Awarded $5 Million to Advance Breakthrough Genetic Medicine Platform for Immuno-Dermatology

Finanznachrichten News
  • Funding is part of the call for proposals "Innovations in Biotherapies and Bioproduction," coordinated by the Health Innovation Agency under France 2030 strategy, operated on behalf of the French government by Bpifrance

PARIS, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eligo Bioscience, a biotechnology company pioneering the development of novel genetic medicines, today announced it has secured a $5 million grant from the French government to accelerate the advancement and scaling up of Eligo's proprietary topical gene delivery platform, designed to enable local production of therapeutic biologics directly by skin-resident bacteria.

Cross-sectional illustration of human skin treated with a topical Eligobiotics-based gel. The translucent blue gel contains protein-based nanoparticles designed to deliver their DNA payload to bacteria localized within hair follicles, enabling the local expression of therapeutic biologics.

This grant follows recent key milestones for Eligo, including the publication of its microbiome base-editing platform in Nature, securing multiple foundational patents covering in situ editing of the skin microbiome, and successfully expanding its Series B funding round to $35 million. This latest non-dilutive financial support strengthens Eligo's capacity to rapidly advance its clinical pipeline.

Scaling up and advancing towards the clinic

Building on the development of its first-generation CRISPR-based topical therapeutic targeting moderate to severe acne vulgaris, Eligo will now optimize and scale up the bioproduction process of its innovative gene delivery vector ahead of later-stage clinical trials. In this endeavor, Eligo is partnering with Biose Industries, a globally recognized CDMO specializing in microbial fermentation. Biose's extensive GMP expertise in scaling complex microbial therapeutics will be instrumental in accelerating Eligo's progress toward clinical validation.

"This funding empowers us to establish a robust bioproduction process for our first-in-class topical microbiome-targeting gene-editing therapies, laying the groundwork for expanding into a wide range of immuno-dermatological indications," said Dr. Xavier Duportet, CEO and Co-Founder of Eligo Bioscience. "It reinforces our ambition to deliver truly transformative therapeutic solutions, addressing critical medical challenges faced by millions of patients worldwide."

Expansion to immuno-dermatology targets

The skin microbiome plays a pivotal role in cutaneous immune regulation, and commensal bacteria residing within the hair follicle lie in immediate proximity to resident immune cells.

Eligo's unique in-situ delivery modality enables to perform in-situ genetic engineering of these commensal bacteria, turning them as localized bioreactors that can express high-potency biologics precisely where immune dysregulation occurs.

The new funding will support the exploration of multiple therapeutic payloads and the build-out of a diversified immuno-dermatology pipeline targeting chronic inflammatory and immune-mediated skin diseases with significant unmet need.

For more information about Eligo Bioscience, France 2030, and Bpifrance:eligo.bio/france2030.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2684935/Eligo_Bioscience.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1533529/Eligo_Bioscience_Logo.jpg

Eligo Bioscience is the world leader in microbiome gene editing therapy,advancing a pipeline of precision medicines in inflammation, autoimmunity and oncology.

Contact :
press@eligo-bioscience.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eligo-bioscience-awarded-5-million-to-advance-breakthrough-genetic-medicine-platform-for-immuno-dermatology-302452485.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
