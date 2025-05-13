Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Titan für Raketen, Vanadium für Batterien: Radar-Projekt perfekt für die Industrie-Revolution!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.05.2025 11:06 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fira de Barcelona: IOTSWC gathers the latest solutions to speed up the digitalization of the industry

Finanznachrichten News

BARCELONA, Spain, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The ninth edition of IOT Solutions World Congress (IOTSWC), the main global event in the transformation of industry through the use of disruptive technologies, will showcase, from May 13 to 15, the latest technologies and solutions to accelerate the digital transformation of the industrial sector.

IOTSWC gathers the latest solutions to speed up the digitalization of the industry

Under the theme 'Connected to the next level', the event organised by Fira de Barcelona will take place in Hall 8 of the Gran Via venue and will feature a total of 257 exhibitors, 65% international, with an important presence of Chinese, German, American and French companies. Among these are AG Solution, Avanci, Edge Impulse, Emnify, STMicroelectronics, LoRa Alliance and Orange Empresas. IOTSWC will also include a StartUp Pavilion with 19 companies from Germany, Spain, the United States, France, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Poland.

The exhibition zone will also include an area dedicated to semiconductor chips. With the support of ACCIÓ, the Catalan Government's agency for business competitiveness, it will host companies that operate in Catalonia in this field.

AI, star of the Congress

Likewise, the show will bring together a hundred speakers from all over the world at its Congress, including the Head of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) services at Fujitsu Spain, Elisabeth Margarit Borrás; the President of The All Data Robotics Association (ADRA), Emanuela Girardi; the Executive Director of Qilimanjaro Quantum Tech, Marta Pascual Estarellas; Atlantis Industries Founder and CEO Brad Morrison; the expert in generative AI and Co-Founder of Microbrains, Claudio Lima; and the Head of the Telecommunications Programmes of the Future division of the European Space Agency, Xavier Lobao.

Also, to bring the LoRaWAN protocol closer to the industrial sector, the LoRa Alliance association will organize a conference highlighting success stories, implementation options and end-user experiences of this low-power open and wireless communication technology for data transmission between IoT devices.

International awards

IOTSWC will hold a new edition of the Industry Solutions Awards to Likewise honour the most innovative and inspiring initiatives on the market. With 15 finalists from Germany, Saudi Arabia, Australia, France, Iran, Spain and the United States, the winner will be announced on May 14th.

IOTSWC 2025 will be held together with the sixth edition of the Barcelona Cybersecurity Congress, an annual event co-organized with the Agència de Ciberseguretat de Catalunya to extend the culture of cybersecurity to all industries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2685672/IOTSWC.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/659718/Fira_Barcelona_Logo.jpg

Fira de Barcelona Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iotswc-gathers-the-latest-solutions-to-speed-up-the-digitalization-of-the-industry-302453002.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.