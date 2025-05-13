KAYAK reveals biggest savings and top trending locations for summer travellers

KAYAK's latest Travel Check-in reveals the most searched destinations this summer, and the savings that can be made

Nearly half of the top 10 holiday spots this summer are in Asia, and nearly all of them show lower prices this year compared to summer 2024 for departures from the UK

KAYAK's data also reveals the up-and-coming destinations that have seen a rise in searches this year, meeting the desire for most Brits (68%) looking for a new place to explore on holiday

LONDON, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bucket-list destinations are closer than ever for jetsetters this summer, as new research from KAYAK, the world's leading travel search engine, reveals that flights to nearly half of the 150 most-searched summer holiday destinations from the UK have dropped in price compared to last year.

Whether it's a sun-swept stop in Alicante, or a European summer city break in Munich, KAYAK's Travel Check-in: Summer Savings 2025 report shows there's money to be saved, whatever the holiday.

Asian adventure or sun-drenched Mediterranean?

According to the data, Asia is having a moment this summer. Nearly half of all the destinations in the top 10 most-searched are in the region, with Bangkok and Manila leading as the top two - both with return flights that are the same or cheaper than last year.

For beach-seeking holiday-goers, Alicante and Malaga hold high rankings in the trending searches, with 8% and 9% decreases in price from last year respectively. This summer could also be the perfect opportunity for travellers to take that long-awaited trip to Japan, as Tokyo flights are seeing an average 4% decrease in price compared to last year.

KAYAK'S TOP 10 MOST-SEARCHED DESTINATIONS THIS SUMMER

RANK DESTINATION AVG. FLIGHT PRICE, 2025 %-CHANGE IN AVERAGE FLIGHT PRICE FOR SUMMER 2025 VS 2024 1 Bangkok, Thailand £771 -2 % 2 Manila, Philippines £878 0 % 3 New York, United States £529 2 % 4 Faro, Portugal £217 3 % 5 Málaga, Spain £183 -8 % 6 Alicante, Spain £192 -9 % 7 Orlando, Florida, United States £768 4 % 8 Tokyo, Japan £944 -4 % 9 Colombo, Sri Lanka £912 -6 % 10 Barcelona, Spain £164 -2 %

Up-and-coming getaways

With over two-thirds (68%) of Brits looking for somewhere new for their next holiday*, KAYAK's data also reveals that lesser-travelled locations are increasingly on people's radars this summer. For anyone looking to step away from the beaten track, it's time to seize the opportunity before others catch on.



TOP 10 TOP TRENDING FOR SUMMER 2025 FROM KAYAK

RANK DESTINATION %-CHANGE IN FLIGHT SEARCHES FOR SUMMER 2025 VS 2024 AVG. FLIGHT PRICE, 2025 1 Vilnius, Lithuania 105 % £185 2 Bulawayo, Zimbabwe 84 % £1,135 3 Seoul, South Korea 65 % £757 4 Harare, Zimbabwe 56 % £910 5 Mombasa, Kenya 54 % £920 6 Buenos Aires, Argentina 49 % £1,038 7 Billund, Denmark 49 % £202 8 Zurich, Switzerland 48 % £166 9 Chisinau, Moldova 47 % £199 10 Gothenburg, Sweden 45 % £164

Best time to travel this summer

Based on KAYAK's findings, June and September are the best times to fly without breaking the bank. In late July, international return flight prices from the UK reach an average of £791, compared to just £491 in mid-June, and £233 in September. In fact, the busiest days for British travellers to fly out will be July 18 and 19 2025, according to the data. The same trend can be seen in domestic flights, with an average return flight price of £118 in late July, compared to £94 in mid-June and £93 by mid-September.

Rachel Mumford, KAYAK UK Travel Expert, said: "Winter's chill is fading, and wanderlust is heating up, and the great news is that so many sought-after destinations are seeing drops in prices this summer.

"Though the peak season is upon us, KAYAK's equipped with an array of tools that can help travel-seekers ensure they're getting the best possible travel advice and deals for their long-awaited summer getaway. For instance, our Best Time to Travel tool allows travellers to tap into our data and deduce the best times to get the whole package: good weather, avoiding crowds, and saving on costs."

Please visit the KAYAK website to check out the full report.

Notes to Editors

All insights in Travel Check-in: Summer savings 2025 report are based on an analysis of flight searches for the 150 most searched destinations made on KAYAK.co.uk and associated brands between 01-11-2024 and 09-04-2025 for travel dates between 01-06-2025 and 15-09-2025 unless stated differently. Year-over-year data is based on the comparison to the same search and travel periods in the previous year.

All flight prices mentioned are weighted average prices for return flights in economy class for the defined travel period, and departing from any airport in the UK. Hotel prices presented are weighted average nightly rates.

*Survey data: All survey insights used in this report are based on the analysis of the consumer research conducted by KAYAK through PureSpectrum. They interviewed 1013 respondents aged 18+ in the UK who travel for leisure purposes internationally at least once a year. The survey was conducted using an online methodology. The research fieldwork was conducted from August 13 - 20, 2024.

