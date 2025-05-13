Anzeige
WKN: 894565 | ISIN: GB0000536739 | Ticker-Symbol: 0LC
PR Newswire
13.05.2025 11:06 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ashtead Group Plc - Directorate Change

Finanznachrichten News

Ashtead Group Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 13

Ashtead Group plc

13 May, 2025

Ashtead Group plc ("Ashtead")

Directorate Change

Ashtead today announces the appointment of Nando Cesarone and Jamie Singleton as non-executive directors with effect from 1 August 2025. Nando and Jamie have also been appointed members of the audit, nominations, and remuneration committees.

Nando is Executive Vice President and President USA for United Parcel Service Inc. where he has had a variety of roles, including airline and engineering responsibilities, since 1990. Nando is also a non-executive director of Airlines for America.

Jamie is the lead independent director and chair of the executive committee of Wesco International Inc. and has served on the board of Wesco since the company's initial public offering. Jamie has also been a board member of multiple public and private companies.

Paul Walker, Chair of Ashtead, commented:

"We are delighted to welcome Nando and Jamie to the Ashtead Board. They bring a wealth of experience and expertise which will further strengthen the Ashtead Board as the business looks to deliver on Sunbelt 4.0".

Ashtead confirms that there are no further disclosures required under the Listing Rules in respect of Nando Cesarone nor Jamie Singleton.

Enquiries:

Ashtead Group Will Shaw +44 (0) 20 7726 9700

H/Advisors Maitland Sam Cartwright +44 (0) 20 7379 5151


© 2025 PR Newswire
