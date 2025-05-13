DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Yellow Network Progress and Upcoming Token Launch

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Yellow Network Progress and Upcoming Token Launch 13-May-2025 / 09:36 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coinsilium Group Limited ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Strategic Investment Update: Yellow Network Progress and Upcoming Token Launch Gibraltar, 13 May 2025 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQUIS:COIN, OTCQB:CINGF), the Web3 investor, advisor, and venture builder is pleased to provide the following strategic update regarding the progress of Yellow Network ("Yellow"), a Layer-3 decentralised clearing network for cryptocurrency trading infrastructure, in which the Company holds a vested interest via a Simple Agreement for Future Tokens (SAFT). Highlights -- Early-stage investment in 2022: Coinsilium invested USUSD200,000 in Yellow Network during its early strategic round, securing a material exposure to a potentially transformational Layer-3 infrastructure protocol. -- Launch projected within two months: The USDYELLOW token launch is expected to take place within the next two months, based on public statements by the Yellow team. The timeline is indicative only and may be subject to change. -- Strategic regulatory alignment: The upcoming token sale will be conducted under Regulation D in the U.S., with global access expected in accordance with local regulations. This aligns Yellow with evolving compliance standards in institutional markets. -- Valuation uplift confirmed: In September 2024, Yellow announced a USD 10 million seed round led by Chris Larsen, Ripple Co-Founder, at a valuation exceeding USD 200 million - a significant uplift from Coinsilium's entry point. -- Transformational value potential: If successful in realising its intended adoption, Yellow could represent a transformational long-term value driver for Coinsilium, with relevance across both DeFi and regulated financial markets. Development Timeline and Upcoming Token Launch One of the most groundbreaking features of the Yellow Network is its ability to enable trustless transactions-a transformative concept in the world of global trading. Traditionally, business is only conducted between parties who trust each other, but this reliance on trust is a limiting factor, especially in fragmented and fast-moving markets. By leveraging state channel technology, Yellow creates an environment where counterparties can trade securely and instantly without the need for trust. This trustless architecture-much like Bitcoin's original breakthrough for value transfer-removes the need for intermediaries or custodians, ensuring that the decentralised nature of each transaction is embedded in the technology itself. The result is a trading ecosystem where value can be streamed in real-time, profits can be distributed continuously, and the global marketplace can be dramatically expanded beyond traditional boundaries. Yellow continues to advance steadily in its development roadmap. The Yellow Protocol is set to engage over 10,000 participants worldwide by the end of 2025, focusing on retail and institutional traders looking for streamlined, cross-chain trading infrastructure. Based on public statements made by the Yellow team to its community and the broader market, the USDYELLOW token launch is currently projected to take place within the next two months, however, this timeline is indicative only and should not be relied upon, as it remains subject to change due to market conditions and other external factors. Clearing fees on the network are paid in USDYELLOW tokens and are automatically directed to the Reserve Vault to uphold system integrity. As Alexis Sirkia, Chairman of the Yellow Network, notes, this design reflects Bitcoin's core philosophy of building trustless financial infrastructure. In the United States, the token sale is expected to be conducted in accordance with Regulation D of the Securities Act, providing a compliant framework for participation by accredited investors in that jurisdiction. This structure reflects Yellow's commitment to regulatory alignment in key markets, particularly the U.S., while the broader token distribution is expected to include participation from global markets in accordance with applicable local laws. Based on these statements and the visible progress the project is making, Coinsilium is encouraged by the momentum and views the forthcoming launch as a potentially significant milestone for Yellow and the broader digital asset ecosystem. Alexis Sirkia, has previously expressed the view that the scale and ambition of this project position it among the most notable network launches since the early years of the Ethereum era (2015/18). While this represents his own perspective, Coinsilium recognises the robust technical foundations and strategic relevance of Yellow Network's architecture, particularly as institutions begin to seek compliant access to decentralised market infrastructure. U.S. Regulatory Shifts Support Yellow Network's Institutional Integration Potential Recent developments in the U.S. regulatory landscape are paving the way for deeper integration between decentralised finance (DeFi) and traditional banking - a trend highly relevant to Yellow Network and its institutional infrastructure ambitions. Key updates include: -- The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has clarified that federally chartered banks may provide crypto-asset custody services and participate in decentralised networks, subject to appropriate risk controls (OCC Interpretive Letter 1183 dated 7 March 2025). -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) has issued guidance confirming that FDIC-supervised banks may engage in permissible crypto activities without requiring prior approval (FIL-7-2025 dated 28 March 2025). -- On 24 April 2025, the Federal Reserve announced it had withdrawn earlier supervisory guidance that required notification for crypto-asset activities, thus aligning these with existing oversight practices for traditional financial products. These regulatory changes are materially lowering barriers to entry for institutions seeking to engage with crypto-native infrastructure, including custody, settlement, and token-based products - precisely the categories of financial activity that Yellow Network is designed to support. Yellow's design - enabling real-time, cross-chain settlement through trustless clearing infrastructure - aligns strongly with emerging institutional needs. As banks and financial services providers move to meet demand for digital asset services, Coinsilium believes Yellow is well-positioned to become a key layer within the evolving financial architecture. Coinsilium's Investment Interest in Yellow As an early-stage investor, Coinsilium participated in Yellow's strategic investment round with a USUSD200,000 investment under a SAFT structure in April 2022. While the precise quantum of tokens allocated under this agreement cannot yet be disclosed, we anticipate being in a position to provide further details following the official launch and token listing. On 17 September 2024, Yellow Network announced that it had secured USD 10 million in seed funding, led by Ripple Co-Founder and Silicon Valley technology pioneer Chris Larsen, at a post-money valuation in excess of USD 200 million. This represents a significant uplift relative to the valuation at which Coinsilium made its early-stage investment in April 2022. Should Yellow begin to realise its intended adoption and utility across the decentralised finance and institutional trading landscape, the Company believes the investment has the potential to deliver transformational long-term value for Coinsilium. Forward Outlook and Shareholder Value Creation The Yellow protocol is targeting a critical layer of infrastructure - namely trustless, cross-chain settlement and decentralised clearing - which sits at the heart of the emerging global digital asset economy. As regulatory conditions improve and institutional interest accelerates, we believe that infrastructure providers capable of delivering scalable, compliant solutions will attract disproportionate market attention and value. While any immediate post-launch impact will depend on broader market conditions and liquidity dynamics, the strategic relevance and ambition of the Yellow Network place it within a category of projects that, if successful, have historically supported multi-billion-dollar valuations. From Coinsilium's perspective, this represents a rare opportunity with the potential to redefine the Company's value trajectory in the coming cycles. Coinsilium continues to closely track the progress and momentum of Yellow Network with a strong conviction in its technical achievements and market potential. Execution is one of the most critical and difficult aspects to get right in any venture, and what gives us particular confidence in Yellow is the clear evidence that this is being delivered. The team's ability to meet key milestones and maintain operational focus is a strong validation of the project's direction. This investment aligns closely with our strategy of backing high-impact, foundational blockchain projects capable of delivering meaningful long-term value for our shareholders. We also note that projects of comparable ambition and infrastructure scope - particularly those focused on critical trading and settlement infrastructure in the crypto ecosystem - have historically commanded significant valuations once market traction has been established. Notable examples include: -- Chainlink (LINK) - a decentralised oracle network providing infrastructure to enable smart contracts, with a market capitalization in the multi-billion-dollar range. -- Polygon (MATIC) - a Layer-2 scaling platform for Ethereum, widely integrated across DeFi and enterprise use cases.

