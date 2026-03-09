DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Yellow Network Token and Trading Platform Launch

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Yellow Network Token and Trading Platform Launch 09-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Yellow Network Token and Trading Platform Launch Gibraltar, 9 March 2026 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), the Aquis-quoted digital asset growth and venture builder, is pleased to note the successful initial launch of the Yellow Network ("Yellow") token and trading platform, which commenced on Sunday, 8 March 2026, marking an important milestone in the ambitious development of the Yellow ecosystem. Commenting on the update, Eddy Travia, Chief Executive Officer of Coinsilium, said: "We warmly congratulate the Yellow team on reaching this significant milestone with the launch of their token and trading platform. Bringing a project of this ambition from early concept through years of development to a live network launch is a remarkable achievement and reflects an extraordinary amount of vision, perseverance and technical execution. As longstanding backers, we have had the privilege of seeing the Yellow project steadily progress to this moment. Under the leadership of Chairman and Co-Founder Alexis Sirkia, the team has pursued a bold vision to build infrastructure designed to fundamentally reshape how liquidity and connectivity operate across digital asset markets. The launch represents the culmination of many years of work and the beginning of the next chapter as the Yellow ecosystem enters live operation, and we look forward to continuing to collaborate with and support the team." Yellow Network Token and Platform Launch The Yellow team has announced that the launch of the YELLOW token and the Yellow Pro trading platform commenced on Sunday, 8 March 2026, representing the initial activation of the Yellow Network ecosystem and the start of its transition from development into live network operation. Yellow has indicated that the launch will enable access to its trading infrastructure and ecosystem functions powered by the YELLOW token, with further participation and market activity expected to develop as the rollout progresses. Total YELLOW Token Allocation and Further Collaboration The Company is pleased to report that its total allocation amounts to 50 million YELLOW tokens, derived from the aggregate of an initial Simple Agreement for Future Tokens ("SAFT") as announced in April 2022 and a subsequent additional SAFT, with tokens vesting to the Company under their respective vesting terms, on a linear basis over a period of up to three years following an initial cliff period of between two and six months. As referenced in the Company's Strategic Update released on 2 March 2026, Coinsilium management and the Yellow team are currently engaged in constructive discussions around potential areas of further collaboration. In particular, these discussions focus on initiatives aimed at supporting and accelerating projects building on the Yellow SDK, alongside identifying opportunities where Coinsilium's venture-building platform, advisory capabilities and sector expertise could play a role in supporting the continued expansion of the YELLOW Network ecosystem. As previously outlined in the Company's 1 December 2025 announcement, the YELLOW token has been structured as a utility token designed to enable specific functions within the Yellow Network ecosystem. The decision to increase its aggregate allocation reflects the Company's conviction in the vision underpinning Yellow Network and the growing range of opportunities both parties see emerging as the ecosystem enters this next phase of development. Early Market Conditions The Board notes that trading activity following the launch of new digital assets is often characterised by price discovery dynamics and evolving liquidity conditions during the initial stages of market development. Further information regarding the YELLOW token can be found on the Yellow Pro trading platform (link: https:// yellow.pro/spot/yellowusdt ) and leading digital asset data platforms such as CoinMarketCap. (link: https:// coinmarketcap.com/currencies/yellow/) Note: Access to certain links may be restricted in some jurisdictions. Market data links may also be subject to live updates and may not be immediately available in all regions. As exchange integrations, liquidity provision and market participation continue to build, trading conditions may fluctuate as the market establishes a broader equilibrium. Shareholders and investors should therefore be mindful that early-stage trading activity in newly launched tokens can be inherently unpredictable, and short-term price movements may not necessarily reflect the longer-term development and adoption of the Yellow Network ecosystem. The Company will continue to monitor developments as the Yellow Network rollout progresses. Further Updates Coinsilium expects to provide further timely updates to the market regarding developments involving Yellow Network that are relevant to the Company, including potential areas of collaboration and broader strategic alignment with Yellow, as and when such information becomes appropriate for disclosure. Any such updates will reflect information made available to the Company and suitable for public communication. Notes to Editors

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium Group Limited (AQUIS: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF) is a company quoted on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market in London and cross-traded on OTC Markets in New York, with a long-established presence in the digital asset sector.

Since 2015, Coinsilium has played a pioneering role in supporting blockchain innovation, working with early-stage ventures and contributing to the evolution of decentralised technologies and digital finance.

Coinsilium maintains a portfolio of strategic ventures across the digital asset space, including advisory and equity interests in companies both within the blockchain sector and in related areas such as financial technology and digital infrastructure. A full overview can be found on the portfolio section of the Company's website.

In 2025, Coinsilium launched Forza (Gibraltar) Limited ("Forza!"), its 100%-owned subsidiary registered in Gibraltar. Forza is responsible for owning and managing Coinsilium's strategic Bitcoin treasury and strategy, which is designed to enhance the Company's long-term financial resilience and provide a sound treasury foundation to support its future growth. Storage of all Bitcoin holdings is handled by third-party, regulated, institutional-grade custodians.

Please refer to the Bitcoin Treasury Policy and Strategic Plan.

With over a decade of Digital Asset sector experience and a clear forward-focused strategy, Coinsilium is committed to building long-term value for shareholders through disciplined participation in the evolving digital asset economy.

For further information, please visit: www.coinsilium.com

Important Notice

Coinsilium Group Limited ("Coinsilium" or "the Company") holds part of its reserves in Bitcoin through its wholly owned Gibraltar-based subsidiary, Forza (Gibraltar) Limited ("Forza"), which is responsible for managing the Company's Bitcoin treasury.

The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") regards digital assets such as Bitcoin as high-risk and speculative, with potential for extreme price volatility. An investment in Coinsilium Group Limited is not an investment in Bitcoin, either directly or by proxy. Coinsilium holds a range of assets, including equity interests in companies operating within and beyond the blockchain sector, and actively supports a diversified group of digital asset ventures through its accelerator and venture-building activities. This structure provides broader exposure to innovation across the sector beyond Bitcoin, reflecting the Company's dual focus on ecosystem development and treasury management. The Company's exposure to Bitcoin forms part of its wider resource deployment strategy.

Coinsilium is not authorised or regulated by the FCA. While the Board of Directors considers Bitcoin to be an appropriate long-term reserve asset, prospective and existing investors should be aware of the associated risks. There is no certainty that the Company will be able to realise its Bitcoin holdings at expected valuations, and the financial performance of the Company may be affected by movements in the price of Bitcoin. As a result of the Company's exposure to Bitcoin, the market value of Coinsilium shares may also experience significant fluctuations, and the value of investments can go down as well as up.

The decision to allocate capital into Bitcoin, facilitated through the Company's dedicated treasury management structure, Forza, reflects a strategic view of Bitcoin as a long-term reserve asset. This approach is underpinned by over a decade of experience operating in the digital asset sector. The Company is aware of the particular risks Bitcoin presents to its financial position, which include but are not limited to the risks mentioned below.

BITCOIN and CRYPTOCURRENCY RISK FACTORS

The Company is exposed to risks relating to the holding of cryptocurrency assets and / or operating in an area which is exposed to cryptocurrency assets. A potential investor's attention is drawn to the summary of cryptocurrency risks set out below. If any of the following risks were to materialise, the Company's business, financial conditions, results or future operations could be materially adversely affected.

The list below is not exhaustive, nor is it an explanation of all the risk factors involved in investing in the Company and nor are the risks set out in any order of priority. Further details of risk factors relating to the Company will be set out in the Admission Document.

Cryptoasset Market Volatility

The Company's business is dependent on the broader crypto asset market, which has historically been highly volatile. A sustained decline in the market prices of major crypto assets may significantly reduce the value of the Company's corporate treasury assets. Introductions to accounts and lending services could also be adversely affected by a downturn in the market prices and confidence in cryptoassets. The acceptance and long-term viability of crypto assets remain uncertain.

Regulatory and Legal Uncertainty

The regulatory treatment of crypto asset-related activities is evolving rapidly and varies across jurisdictions. Proposed, future changes in law, regulation or regulatory interpretation are likely to bring the Company's services under further regulatory oversight or restriction. Any adverse regulatory development - such as the imposition of licensing requirements, restrictions on crypto asset transactions, or more onerous compliance obligations - could increase operational costs or limit the Company's ability to operate as intended. Uncertainty in the legal environment (including around anti-money laundering and taxation of crypto assets) further compounds these risks.

Dependence on Third-Party Partners

A decision by major partners to curtail lending to crypto asset-backed borrowers could sharply reduce the loan products available through the Company's platforms and therefore the Company's fee revenues.

Reputational Risk

Any high-profile cybersecurity incident, client loss, or business setback at the Company could erode trust among the Company's target clientele and partners. Negative perception of the Company or its industry - for example, due to a market-wide crypto asset scandal or collapse of a similar platform - may discourage potential customers and counterparties from engaging with the Company.

Credit Risk and Borrower Default in relation to Crypto as Collateral

Widespread or frequent borrower defaults, particularly as a result of falling collateral values, could deter lenders from offering products via the Company, reduce the attractiveness of crypto-backed lending to the market, and damage the Company's reputation.

Collateral Value and Margin Call Risk

A sharp decline in the price of a collateral crypto asset may lead to margin calls or the liquidation of crypto collateral, possibly at a time of depressed crypto prices, potentially locking in losses for the borrower. The prospect of margin calls and liquidation could discourage potential borrowers and exert downward pressure on the Company's revenues.

Bitcoin Price Fluctuations and Non-Recourse Lending

The establishment of a Bitcoin "yield reserve" is inherently subject to Bitcoin market risk. While the Company's intended borrowing arrangements would be on a non-recourse basis, a sharp drop in Bitcoin's price could lead to a non-recourse lender to the Company liquidating the Company's Bitcoin collateral to cover any loan advanced. Downward Bitcoin price volatility may trigger interim margin calls or require additional collateral under loan agreements.

Custody and Security of Digital Assets Risk

The Company faces material risks related to the custody and security of its cryptocurrency holdings, including loss, theft, and operational failures. There is a risk of loss or theft due to cyberattacks, technical failures, hijack or physical attack, or human error. Digital assets are inherently vulnerable, and recovery options in the event of loss may be limited. Insurance coverage may not fully compensate for such incidents.

Counterparty and Rehypothecation Risk

During the term of any Bitcoin-backed loan, the Company will be reliant on the lender to safeguard those assets and ultimately return them if the loan is repaid. Any loss of the Bitcoin collateral or delay in its return could not only undermine the Company's treasury strategy but also erode shareholder confidence in the Company's asset management approach.

Financing Availability and Interest Rate Risk in relation to Bitcoin-backed Loans

Any tightening of credit conditions or lenders' risk appetite - including as a result a deterioration in cryptoasset market liquidity - could result in the loans to the Company not being available at the anticipated interest rate or requiring a higher than anticipated posting of Bitcoin as collateral.

General Risks relating to Exposure to Bitcoin or other Digital Assets

These include the risks set out below:

Liquidity Constraints

Bitcoin markets may experience periods of illiquidity, which could impact the Company's ability to sell its holdings quickly or at favourable prices. Market disruptions, technological failures, or a lack of counterparties may further constrain liquidity. In such scenarios, the Company may be forced to accept lower prices or delay transactions.

Technology and Operational Risks

Bitcoin relies on complex technological infrastructure, including blockchain networks and cryptographic protocols. System failures, software bugs, or protocol changes could disrupt the company's ability to access or transfer its holdings. Operational risks also include human error and inadequate internal controls.

Environmental and ESG Concerns

Bitcoin mining and transaction processing are energy-intensive and have raised environmental, social, and governance (ESG) concerns. Negative perceptions around bitcoin's environmental impact could affect the company's ESG ratings or investor appetite. Regulatory measures targeting environmental sustainability could restrict or penalise Bitcoin-related activities. The Company may face increased scrutiny from stakeholders on its ESG performance.

Concentration Risk

A significant portion of the Company's assets may be concentrated in Bitcoin, exposing it to heightened risk from adverse market movements. Lack of diversification increases vulnerability to price shocks or sector-specific developments. Concentration risk may also amplify the impact of regulatory or technological changes.

Risk of Forks and Protocol Changes

Bitcoin's underlying protocol may be altered through network upgrades or contentious forks. Such changes can result in the creation of new digital assets or disruption to existing holdings. The Company may face operational challenges in managing forks or adapting to protocol changes. There is also the risk of loss or confusion regarding asset ownership.

Loss or Destruction of Private Keys

Access to Bitcoin is controlled by private cryptographic keys, the loss or destruction of which results in permanent loss of the associated assets. Human error, hardware failure, or malicious activity could lead to key loss.

Accounting and Valuation Uncertainty

The accounting treatment and valuation of Bitcoin may be subject to differing interpretations and evolving standards. Changes in accounting policies or guidance could affect the Company's financial statements. Valuation challenges may arise due to price volatility or lack of observable market data. This could impact reported results and investor understanding.

Risk of Regulatory Enforcement

Authorities may take enforcement action against companies involved in digital assets, including Bitcoin. Such actions could include fines, sanctions, or restrictions on operations. The Company may incur significant costs in responding to investigations or defending its position.

Cross-Border Risks

Bitcoin transactions are global and may expose the company to cross-border legal, regulatory, or tax risks. Differences in jurisdictional approaches could result in conflicting obligations or increased compliance burdens. The Company may face challenges in navigating international regulatory frameworks. Cross-border risks may also affect the ability to transfer or realise assets.

Risk of Market Manipulation

The Bitcoin market is susceptible to manipulation due to its relative lack of oversight and transparency. Market participants may engage in practices such as spoofing, wash trading, or pump-and-dump schemes. Such activities can distort prices and adversely affect the Company's holdings. Regulatory intervention may not always prevent or remedy market abuse.

Lack of Recourse and Consumer Protections

Unlike traditional financial assets, Bitcoin holdings may not benefit from statutory recourse or consumer protection schemes. In the event of loss, theft, or fraud, investors may have limited or no avenues for recovery. The Company's exposure to Bitcoin is therefore inherently riskier than holding regulated financial instruments.

Prospective investors are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and carefully consider these risks before making any investment decision.

Nothing herein amounts to a recommendation to invest in the Company or to investment, taxation or legal advice. For further detail, please refer to the Company's Bitcoin Treasury Policy and Strategic Plan.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

