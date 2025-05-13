The expansion builds on IQM's first quantum computer in the Asia-Pacific region (APAC) installed at Chungbuk National University (CBNU) in South Korea.

This marks a remarkable milestone by IQM for delivering and installing the system at CBNU in four months.

In fostering growth and innovation in key markets, IQM aims to advance quantum technology in Korea through collaboration with key players.

With the appointment of Youngsim Kim, as country manager, the Seoul office will open in June 2025, making it IQM's second office in APAC after Singapore.

IQM Quantum Computers, a global leader in superconducting quantum computers, has announced expanding its presence in Asia-Pacific with a new office opening in South Korea in June 2025, following the installation of its first quantum system at Chungbuk National University (CBNU).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250513710683/en/

From left to right: Ben Lee and Mikko Välimäki of IQM Quantum Computers, Professor Kim Kiwoong of Chungbuk National University, Jyri Järviaho, Ambassador of Finland to South Korea, Jaana Tuomi, of Enter Espoo, Guensuk Ko of CBIST

The office in Seoul reinforces IQM's dedication to collaborating with research and academic institutions, high-performance computing (HPC) centers, and enterprises in advancing quantum technology. It also supports South Korea in building a vibrant quantum ecosystem and achieving the goals of its national quantum strategy.

As part of the expansion, IQM has appointed Youngsim Kim as a Country Manager for South Korea. "We are excited to welcome Youngsim, and with a wealth of quantum knowledge, leadership experience and regional expertise, we are confident she will drive our growth and strategic initiatives in Korea," said Mikko Välimäki, Co-CEO of IQM Quantum Computers.

Kim has over a decade of experience in various industries and a track record in sales, business transformations and change, and people leadership.

"I am particularly impressed with IQM's innovative technology approach and strategic focus on its global expansion. I am eager to contribute to the company's growth by driving new business opportunities and supporting customers," she stated.

This expansion builds on IQM's delivery of IQM Spark, a 5-qubit superconducting on-premises quantum computer at Chungbuk National University, marking a significant achievement for the company in deploying the system within four months.

Cho Young-chul, Head of Chungbuk National University's Industry-Academic Cooperation Foundation, said, "We hope that it will serve as a bridgehead to strengthen the competitiveness of future industries by carrying out practical R&D and spreading academic results using quantum computers," adding, "We will integrate quantum computing with various fields to support the development of talented people and the leading development of the quantum industry in Chungbuk."

"This latest deployment and record lead time further cements our role as a global leader in accelerating the adoption of quantum computing by making quantum computers more open, accessible and practical for researchers and university students worldwide," added Välimäki.

About IQM Quantum Computers:

IQM is a global leader in superconducting quantum computers. IQM provides both on-premises full-stack quantum computers and a cloud platform to access its computers. IQM customers include the leading high-performance computing centres, research labs, universities and enterprises which have full access to IQM's software and hardware. IQM has over 300 employees with headquarters in Finland and a global presence in France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Poland, Spain, Singapore, South Korea and the United States.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250513710683/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Email: press@meetiqm.com

Mobile: +358504790845

www.meetiqm.com