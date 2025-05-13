Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.05.2025
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.05.2025 11:34 Uhr
Integrated Power Services: IPS Newcastle Increases Pump Department Capacity by 50% Amid Growing Demand from UK Industries

Finanznachrichten News

Delivering High-Quality, Economical Alternatives to OEM Repairs & Replacements

Newcastle upon Tyne, UK, May 13, 2025and maintenance, has announced a major expansion of its pump department in response to demand from UK industries. The department has now expanded its capacity by 50% within IPS Newcastle's 135,000 sq ft facility, driven by increased demand from major water utilities and critical infrastructure sectors such as mining.

This expansion maximises IPS Newcastle's position as a cost-effective, rapid-response alternative to OEM pump repair services, particularly for key players in the water industry including United Utilities, and Northumbrian Water.

"We operate a tight ship here," said Brian Tait, Head of the Pump Department. "We offer what others in the industry struggle to match - a high-quality, economical alternative to OEM repairs or replacements. Water utilities are realising the value we bring, not just in cost savings, but in fast turnaround and long-term reliability."

IPS Newcastle's expansion will create new skilled jobs in the UK, supporting the company's mission to deliver sustainable, high-quality repairs while contributing to the UK economy. The move aligns with the company's aim to boost its profile as a trusted partner for critical infrastructure and to grow its market share in the UK market.

A key differentiator for IPS is its ability to deliver bespoke pump overhauls, emergency repair services, and complete electromechanical solutions - encompassing both pump and electric motor systems. Unlike OEMs tied to specific brands, IPS Newcastle offers flexible, cross-brand capabilities with shorter lead times and competitive pricing.

One example that highlights the company's critical role occurred just before Christmas, Northumbrian Water faced a pump failure that risked disrupting water supply to thousands of homes. IPS Newcastle's emergency response team restored full service within hours, averting a major holiday crisis and demonstrating the impact of fast, dependable support.

"In today's climate, extending the life of existing assets is not just economical - it's essential," said Craig Hutton, Area General Manager at IPS Newcastle. "Our clients are beginning to understand that with IPS, they can get 'as new' or even better performance without the cost and delay of full replacement."

IPS Newcastle aims to increase awareness of the company's specialist capabilities in the water and mining sector, drive new business opportunities, and position IPS as the go-to partner for keeping critical systems running - reliably and cost-effectively.

About IPS Newcastle
IPS Newcastle improves the performance of electro-mechanical assets around the world. We use our technical expertise to work with customers to solve their problems offering a high-quality monitoring, maintenance, repair and life extension service for motors, generators, pumps and all electrical rotating equipment. For more information, visit https://www.houghton-international.com/.

Connor Benson, Marketing Executive IPS Newcastle +44 (0)191 234 3000 connor.benson@ips.co

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
