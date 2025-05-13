Wood Mackenzie forecasts the Middle East and North Africa region will emerge as a tariff haven and overtake Southeast Asia as a top solar export hub, becoming the primary exporter of solar panels to the US towards the end of this decade. Solar manufacturing in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is projected to reach 44 GW by 2029, according to analysis by Wood Mackenzie. The consultancy is also expecting installations in the region to exceed 140 GW by the end of the decade. Wood Mackenzie's analysis adds that the MENA region is emerging as a tariff haven for solar manufacturing thanks ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...