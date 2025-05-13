WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / In a recent video address, American scientist Dr. Egon Cholakian presented compelling data indicating a significant and accelerating rise in global seismic activity, particularly earthquakes of magnitude 6.0 and above. Highlighting an exponential trend, Dr. Cholakian warned that, according to calculations, within four years, earthquakes of magnitude 7.0 or greater could occur globally every two to three days-posing a severe threat to densely populated regions.

Dr. Egon Cholakian, a Registered Federal Lobbyist with the U.S. Senate, House of Representatives, and the White House, and a Registered Foreign Agent with the U.S. Department of Justice, National Security Division

Dr. Cholakian attributes this trend to external cosmic factors, which recur as astronomical cycles every 12,000 years, as proposed in research by the ALLATRA scientific community. These external cosmic factors, he asserts, affect the Earth's core and mantle, intensifying geodynamic processes, increasing magma movement, and contributing to heightened volcanic and seismic activity worldwide. A particular focus is the Siberian magma plume, an active geological formation in Siberia, Russia.

Rising Seismic Activity: Global Increase in Earthquake Frequency and Energy

Citing ALLATRA's research, Dr. Cholakian emphasized that the plume's activation-specifically, an explosive event-could trigger catastrophic consequences. He recommended immediate attention to planned degassing: a process of controlled venting to reduce internal geodynamic pressure. He further referenced the report, "On the Threat of a Magma Plume Eruption in Siberia and Strategies for Addressing the Issue", urging global review and response.

Total number of large-scale climate disasters in countries during 2013-2023

Egon Cholakian explains that from 2013 to 2023, ALLATRA scientists deployed experimental equipment based on a technological concept proposed by Igor Danilov, which, according to recorded data and graphs, contributed to the stabilization of seismic and climatic extremes, particularly in Russia and Eastern Europe. Dr. Cholakian reported that following the Russian government's designation of ALLATRA as an "undesirable organization" in 2023 and the dismantling of the equipment, the region experienced a notable increase in natural disasters. Most importantly, Dr. Cholakian emphasized that the equipment played a key role in slowing the activation of the Siberian plume, buying humanity time for implementing the planned degassing solution.

In addition to his work in physics and geodynamics, Dr. Cholakian acknowledged that Mr. Danilov had been among the first to highlight the underestimated role of nanoplastics in ocean warming and their impact on human health-issues he began raising as early as 20 years ago. These concerns have since been substantiated by numerous international studies.

Dr. Egon Cholakian, Igor Mikhailovich Danilov

Dr. Cholakian also introduced Danilov's medical innovation-vertebrorevitology-a patented non-invasive spinal treatment method that enables full regeneration of intervertebral discs. He noted that pre- and post-MRI data show the restoration of disc structures once considered irreparable, offering a real breakthrough in medicine.

Dr. Cholakian further noted with concern that the ALLATRA movement and Mr. Danilov have faced an orchestrated campaign of discreditation to undermine their credibility-especially in Russia-where public discourse on the Siberian plume and associated geodynamic risks has been deliberately curtailed by certain power circles in Russia prioritizing their personal incomes over scientific transparency and global security.

He explained that to execute this smear campaign they have resorted to a familiar tactic of manipulation: the use of pseudo-scientific 'anti-cult' groups, most notably led by Russian anticultist Alexander Dvorkin. His network, which includes figures such as Iryna Kremenovska, an agent of the Russian RACIRS network based in Ukraine, has actively worked to discredit the ALLATRA movement and Igor Danilov. Dr. Cholakian underscored that, if not for the interference of 'anti-cult activists'-Dvorkin's international network-the problem of escalating natural disasters could already have been addressed. Instead, the situation continues to deteriorate rapidly.

Dr. Cholakian concludes his address with a scientifically grounded forecast of escalating seismic activity, accompanied by a modeled analysis of the potential consequences-specifically, what major metropolitan areas could face in the event of earthquakes measuring magnitude 7.0 and above. For a detailed overview of these scientific projections and possible future scenarios, watch Egon Cholakian's video message titled " Catastrophic Earthquakes Are Inevitable for Humanity ."

About Dr. A. Egon Cholakian

Egon Cholakian is a National Security Expert, and a Registered Federal Lobbyist with the U.S. Senate, House of Representatives and White House, and a Registered Foreign Agent with the U.S. Department of Justice, National Security Division. He currently serves as the Capitol Hill representative of ALLATRA.

About the ALLATRA International Public Movement

ALLATRA International Public Movement is an independent volunteer organization that conducts large-scale geodynamics, and environmental transformation research. The movement is known for its interdisciplinary approach to studying natural disasters and its active role in promoting international scientific cooperation. Additionally, ALLATRA focuses on protecting and preserving human rights and freedoms.

For more information, please visit www.EgonReport.org

CONTACT:

Jane Parker

Public Relations

info@esscglobal.com

SOURCE: Egon LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/american-scientist-dr.-egon-cholakian-warns-of-rising-global-seismic-activity-and-urgent-1027000