Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada is pleased to announce that its Heal Wellness brand has signed its 50th franchise agreement. This franchised location will be for the City of Grande Prairie, Alberta. Heal Wellness ("Heal") is a fresh smoothie bowls, acai bowls, and smoothies quick serve restaurant ("QSR").

"With our 50th franchise agreement now signed, Heal Wellness continues to strengthen its development pipeline and drive consistent organic growth," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "The steady stream of new franchise agreements and the securing of strategic real estate across Canada reinforces our expansion strategy while generating long-term value for our shareholders. Our vision remains clear-to establish Heal Wellness as the leading acai bowl and smoothie brand in Canada.

"As we move forward in 2025-2026, our focus remains on accelerating both organic and inorganic growth. With each new store opening and franchise agreement signed, we accelerate our nationwide expansion, as Heal continues its rapid, hockey-stick growth driven by our first-mover advantage. Backed by a contractual commitment for 130 total units, franchise interest from both prospective operators and landlords is accelerating, positioning us for sustained, predictable organic growth across the country.



"With a well-established business model that mitigates the typical risks of entrepreneurship, we equip franchisees with the tools needed for success while maintaining the strength and reputation of our brands. This structured approach has been instrumental in Heal Wellness' rapid national growth and is a testament to our operational efficiency. As the brand's free cash flow grows, we plan to further expand corporate store development while leveraging additional momentum from our franchise network. With multiple locations already under construction, we anticipate announcing additional openings throughout the year as we further scale our presence across Canada.

"This progress is a clear step forward in our mission to become a predictable, disciplined growth company. Happy Belly now has 531 contractually committed retail franchise locations across our emerging brands-whether in development, under construction, or already operating. We are steadily expanding this pipeline throughout 2025 and 2026, continually selecting the right franchise partners and securing optimal real estate to achieve our brands' development goals."

We are just getting started.



Grande Prairie, Alberta presents a strong opportunity for a smoothie and açaí bowl restaurant due to its youthful, health-conscious population, growing economy, and limited competition in the health-focused fast-casual space. As a regional hub for northwestern Alberta, the city attracts not only local residents but also consumers from surrounding communities, expanding the potential customer base. The city's active lifestyle culture-supported by recreational facilities, parks, and fitness centers-aligns well with demand for nutritious, on-the-go food options. With a population nearing 70,000 and steady economic growth driven by diverse industries, Grande Prairie offers the right mix of demographics, disposable income, and market gap to support the success of a wellness-oriented food concept.

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.



For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.

