The Italian manufacturer said its new R32 heat pump has a coefficient of performance of up to 5. 2 and a heating capacity of up to 16 kW. It is available in either single-phase or three-phase versions. Italian residential heating specialist Beretta, a unit of US-based heating solution provider Carrier, has launched a new split air-to-water heat pump for applications in homes. "Thanks to the DC Inverter technology of the compressor, the new Tower Green M heat pump can reach a heating temperature of up to 65 C," a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. The system uses use R32 (difluoromethane) ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...